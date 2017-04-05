Rosario Dawson Speaks Out About Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad

As Twitter erupted after Pepsi released their latest protest-themed ad starring Kendall Jenner, many celebs sounded off. One of those stars was Rosario Dawson, who saw a lot of similarities between the ad and a music video she starred in.

Eerily reminiscent of Chemical Brothers"Out Of Control"vid we shot in Mexico City ~15 yrs ago sadly minus the point: https://t.co/LTI9mJ7zjS https://t.co/DqBjKdQylS — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) April 4, 2017

"Eerily reminiscent of Chemical Brothers"Out Of Control"vid we shot in Mexico City ~15 yrs ago sadly minus the point," she said along with a Twitter Moment about the backlash.

The video in question was a 1999 clip directed by revered music video director W.I.Z. It shows Rosario Dawson leading a Mexican protest group against police officers in riot gear.

Halfway through the video, Dawson walks up to a line of officers and cracks open a soda, drinks it, and rally the revolution troops.

The concept's revealed to be a farce though, as it's a shown to be a fictional soda ad before real rioters destroy the TV it's being aired on.

It's a commentary on big business appropriating causes for profit, and Pepsi's ad is pretty guilty of that sentiment.

The Chemical Brothers seem to share Dawson's distaste for the Jenner ad, as they retweeted Dawson take.

The soda company has since pulled the ad, citing the misinformed intentions behind its Black Lives Matter-style protest.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize," Pepsi said in a release. "We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout."

Kendall Jenner has not commented on the commercial as of yet.

As for Dawson, she'll be reprising her role as Claire Temple in Marvel's The Defenders, which streams in August.

Watch the Dawson-starring music video for the Chemical Brothers' "Out of Control" below.

