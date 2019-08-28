Lifestyle

Recipe: Warm Steak With Pear and Blue Cheese Salad With Balsamic Dressing

Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 6-8 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1/6th of salad

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) flank steak
  • salt, to taste
  • black pepper, to taste
  • 4 cups chopped Bibb lettuce
  • 4 cups chopped radicchio lettuce
  • 2 ripe pears, thinly sliced
  • ¾ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles
  • ¼ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons dried basil
  • 1 tablespoon stevia (or favorite no-calorie sweetener)
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • black pepper, to taste

Instructions

  1. Season both sides of the steak with salt and black pepper, to taste. Grease an indoor grill pan, or a large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Cook the steak over medium heat for 3-4 minutes on each side. When the steak is done, let it rest on a cutting board loosely covered in foil. Cut the steak diagonally when ready to serve.
  3. To assemble the salad, toss the two lettuces together. Layer the pears, blue cheese, walnuts, and sliced steak on top.
  4. Drizzle the balsamic dressing over the salad.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1/6th of salad)
Calories: 285
Calories from fat: 161
Fat: 18g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 35mg
Sodium: 227mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 6g
Protein: 16g
WWP+: 8
SmartPoints: 9

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

