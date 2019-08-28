Recipe: Warm Steak With Pear and Blue Cheese Salad With Balsamic Dressing
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 6-8 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1/6th of salad
Ingredients
- 1 (12-ounce) flank steak
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- 4 cups chopped Bibb lettuce
- 4 cups chopped radicchio lettuce
- 2 ripe pears, thinly sliced
- ¾ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles
- ¼ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons dried basil
- 1 tablespoon stevia (or favorite no-calorie sweetener)
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Season both sides of the steak with salt and black pepper, to taste. Grease an indoor grill pan, or a large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray.
- Cook the steak over medium heat for 3-4 minutes on each side. When the steak is done, let it rest on a cutting board loosely covered in foil. Cut the steak diagonally when ready to serve.
- To assemble the salad, toss the two lettuces together. Layer the pears, blue cheese, walnuts, and sliced steak on top.
- Drizzle the balsamic dressing over the salad.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1/6th of salad)
Calories: 285
Calories from fat: 161
Fat: 18g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 35mg
Sodium: 227mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 6g
Protein: 16g
WWP+: 8
SmartPoints: 9
