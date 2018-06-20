Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Lobster Roll

Grab a taste of Maine right at your dinner table with these delicious and low-calorie Skinny Lobster Rolls.

Prep Time: 8 minutes
Cook Time: none
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: 1 roll and ¾ cup lobster mixture

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces lobster meat (or imitation), cooked + chopped (about 3 cups)
  • ½ cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
  • ¼ cup celery, finely chopped
  • 3 Tbsp light mayonnaise
  • 2 Tbsp green onion, chopped
  • 2 tsp fresh tarragon, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
  • ⅛ tsp black pepper
  • 4-8 leaves from leafy lettuce
  • 4 wheat Bolillo rolls with centers hollowed out OR New England style hot dog buns

Instructions

  1. Combine first eight ingredients in a medium size bowl.
  2. Place leafy lettuce in buns. Spoon the lobster mixture into each bun (about ¾ cup) and serve!

Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 roll and ¾ cup lobster mixture)
Calories: 280
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 681mg
Carbohydrates: 41g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 14g
SmartPoints: 8

