Grab a taste of Maine right at your dinner table with these delicious and low-calorie Skinny Lobster Rolls.
Recipe: Skinny Lobster Roll
Prep Time: 8 minutes
Cook Time: none
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: 1 roll and ¾ cup lobster mixture
Ingredients
- 10 ounces lobster meat (or imitation), cooked + chopped (about 3 cups)
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
- ¼ cup celery, finely chopped
- 3 Tbsp light mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp green onion, chopped
- 2 tsp fresh tarragon, finely chopped
- 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
- ⅛ tsp black pepper
- 4-8 leaves from leafy lettuce
- 4 wheat Bolillo rolls with centers hollowed out OR New England style hot dog buns
Instructions
- Combine first eight ingredients in a medium size bowl.
- Place leafy lettuce in buns. Spoon the lobster mixture into each bun (about ¾ cup) and serve!
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 roll and ¾ cup lobster mixture)
Calories: 280
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 681mg
Carbohydrates: 41g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 14g
SmartPoints: 8