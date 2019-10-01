This combo is amazing, and it’s so easy to put together; you can get this ready in less than half an hour! It’s a totally fun, kid-friendly recipe and we love that it’s only 271 calories. Delicious, easy and fun… Dinner can’t get much better than that!
Recipe: Skinny Honey Mustard Pretzel Chicken
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 16 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 (4-ounce) chicken breast
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
- ½ cup whole wheat flour
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ⅓ cup honey mustard
- 2 egg whites, beaten
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- ½ cup salted pretzels (small sticks)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with foil. Spray the foil with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
- Place the chicken in between 2 pieces of plastic wrap and pound the chicken breasts out into 4 thin pieces with a meat mallet.
- On a rimmed plate or shallow dish, stir the flour, salt, and black pepper together. In another shallow dish, combine the honey mustard and beaten egg whites.
- In a food processor, pulse the pretzels a few times, until they are a coarse bread crumb consistency. Transfer them to another rimmed plate and mix with the panko crumbs.
- Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture and shake off the excess. Then, dip them in the egg/mustard mixture and allow the excess to drip off before coating the chicken in the panko/pretzel mixture.
- Place the coated chicken on the set-aside baking sheet and bake for 16-20 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (4-ounce chicken breast):
Calories: 271
Calories from fat: 27
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 65mg
Sodium: 534mg
Carbohydrates: 28g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 0g
Protein: 27g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 3
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.