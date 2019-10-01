This combo is amazing, and it’s so easy to put together; you can get this ready in less than half an hour! It’s a totally fun, kid-friendly recipe and we love that it’s only 271 calories. Delicious, easy and fun… Dinner can’t get much better than that!

Recipe: Skinny Honey Mustard Pretzel Chicken

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 16 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 (4-ounce) chicken breast

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

½ cup whole wheat flour

¼ teaspoon black pepper

⅓ cup honey mustard

2 egg whites, beaten

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

½ cup salted pretzels (small sticks)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with foil. Spray the foil with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Place the chicken in between 2 pieces of plastic wrap and pound the chicken breasts out into 4 thin pieces with a meat mallet. On a rimmed plate or shallow dish, stir the flour, salt, and black pepper together. In another shallow dish, combine the honey mustard and beaten egg whites. In a food processor, pulse the pretzels a few times, until they are a coarse bread crumb consistency. Transfer them to another rimmed plate and mix with the panko crumbs. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture and shake off the excess. Then, dip them in the egg/mustard mixture and allow the excess to drip off before coating the chicken in the panko/pretzel mixture. Place the coated chicken on the set-aside baking sheet and bake for 16-20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (4-ounce chicken breast):

Calories: 271

Calories from fat: 27

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 65mg

Sodium: 534mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 27g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.