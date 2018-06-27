This Savory Herb-Roasted Chicken recipe will be a huge hit with your family! Whether you’re making this for a special occasion or just a regular Sunday dinner, you’ll want to make it again and again — and at only 240 calories per serving, you won’t have a problem doing just that. For a few quick side dishes, serve with steamed veggies and Uncle Ben’s® Ready Whole Grain Medley™ Brown & Wild Rice pouch.

Recipe: Savory Herb-Roasted Chicken

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1½ to 2 hours

Yield: 4-5 servings

Serving size: 4-6 ounces

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F, and place a rack in a roasting pan.

Rinse and pat dry the whole chicken, being careful to make sure the giblets are removed if included.

Loosen the breast skin by separating it from the breast meat with your hands, being careful not to break the skin.

Generously season the inside and outside of the chicken with salt and black pepper.

In a small bowl, mix the butter and herbs together. Gently rub it under the breast skin.

Place the onions, lemon, garlic and whole herbs in the chicken cavity.

Truss the chicken to keep the legs together and the wings down.

Place on the prepared baking sheet or roasting rack and tightly cover with foil.

Roast for for 1½ to 2 hours.

Take the foil off for the last 15 to 30 minutes to brown the skin.

The chicken is finished when the juices run clear and a meat thermometer reads 180°F in the thigh and 165°F in the breast.