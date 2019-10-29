This breakfast casserole is going to be your new go-to dish when you want a nice family breakfast, when you’re hosting a brunch, or when you’re simply in the mood for something over-the-top good in the morning. Another reason this will be your go-to dish is the convenience factor. Whip this baby up in the evening and all you have to do is pop it in the oven the next morning for a well-balanced, nutritious, and seriously tasty dish your whole family will be drooling over.

Besides being a beautiful casserole, the ciabatta bread is delightfully golden brown and crunchy and is the perfect topper to the sausage, egg, and cheese. Tell your plain scrambled eggs to move over and make room for this simple-to-make, decadent breakfast dish!

Recipe: Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole

Prep time: 10 minutes + refrigerate overnight

Cook time: 50 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 3/4 cup

Ingredients

8 oz ciabatta bread cut into 1-inch cubes

1 lb lean turkey breakfast sausage

½ cup green onions, chopped

1¼ cup skim milk

1 cup reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 (8-ounce) carton egg substitute

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Arrange bread cubes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 400ºF for 8 minutes, or until toasted. Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with non-stick cooking spray. Add turkey sausage and cook for 6-7 minutes, or until browned, making sure to stir to crumble. Combine cooked sausage, bread cubes, and onion in a medium size bowl. Combine milk, cheese, eggs, and egg substitute in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add milk mixture to bread mixture, tossing gently to coat bread. Spoon mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish covered with non-stick cooking spray. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate overnight. After it sits overnight, preheat oven to 350ºF. Keeping dish covered with foil, bake at 350ºF for 50 minutes until set and lightly browned. Uncover halfway through cooking time. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (3/4 cup):

Calories: 309

Fat: 16g

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 1g

Protein: 23g

Sugars: 4g

Sodium: 756mg

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 8

3.1