Not only is this dish aesthetically pleasing, but the simple, fresh flavors will keep you coming back for more. This refreshing take on Chipotle’s own Pico De Gallo recipe combines basic ingredients for a low-sodium alternative. The added squeeze of lemon juice gives the dish a zesty twist, and the bits of jalapeno will have your taste buds dancing. Spoon a little onto your burritos or tacos for an authentic Mexican taste, or grab some chips and dig right into this perfect afternoon snack!

Recipe: Copycat Chipotle Pico De Gallo

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 3/4 cup

Ingredients

6 Roma tomatoes, finely diced

2 Tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

½ red onion, finely diced

½ tsp sea salt

½ jalapeño pepper, finely diced

juice of ½ a lemon

Instructions

Combine all ingredients and mix with a spoon or spatula. Refrigerate before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (3/4 cup):

Calories: 59

Fat: 0g

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 2g

Protein: 2g

Sugars: 1g

Sodium: 99mg

WWP+: 1

3.1