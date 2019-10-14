Recipe: Caramel Apple Bites

For the perfect sweet after-school treat, check out these Caramel Apple Bites! The kids can even make these themselves, and they’ll love dipping their own apple bites in warm caramel and peanuts, chocolate chips or crushed graham crackers. You could even serve these cute hors d’oeuvres at a block party. Fair warning: They’ll be devoured in about five minutes!

Pro tip: Use any topping you like, such as shredded coconut, sprinkles, crushed pretzels, crushed Oreo, etc. (Keep in mind the nutrition info is only for the toppings in this recipe.)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 3 apple bites (one of each variety)

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup half & half

¼ teaspoon vanilla

1 large Granny Smith apple (about 18 bites)

2 tablespoons unsalted raw peanuts, finely chopped

2 tablespoons mini dark chocolate chips

2 tablespoons graham crackers, crushed

18 toothpicks

Instructions

To make the caramel: In a glass bowl or measuring cup, melt the butter in the microwave. When it is melted, whisk in the sugar and half & half, then microwave the mixture for 2 minutes. Add the vanilla and whisk the caramel together again, then microwave for an additional 2 minutes. Allow to cool before dipping the apple bites. (Seal leftover caramel in an airtight container.) To make the apple bites: Using a small melon baller, scoop out about 18 bites from the apple. Stick a toothpick into each bite, dip in the caramel and let the excess drip off. Each bite will have about 1 teaspoon of caramel on it. Immediately roll the caramel-dipped bites into the peanuts, chocolate chips or graham crackers (or topping of your choice) and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 apple bites (one of each variety)

Calories: 145

Calories from fat: 63

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 10mg

Sodium: 36mg

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 17g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.