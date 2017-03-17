Pink Stuns With New ‘Rainbow Bright’ Hair Color

Pink is really feeling her new look. The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to share her new hairstyle and color.

The mom of two posted a closeup picture of her hair showing off the My Little Pony inspired colors.

"Feelin myself @colormeknights #rainbowbright," Pink captioned a pic of her fresh pink-and-purple tresses.

While the mother of two spent Friday at the salon, she spent Thursday taking care of her "sick babies," husband Carey Hart and son Jameson.

"Look at these two babes hanging out in the steam shower #sickbabies #looksfun #itisntfun #lovebirds," she wrote alongside a shot of the two.

Pink is definitely a hard working momma. Just a few weeks ago, she shared a picture of herself breastfeeding son Jameson while her daughter, Willow, slept on her lap.

