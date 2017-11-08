Nicki Minaj’s Met Gala Dress Is Business In The Front, Party In The Back

Nicki Minaj rocked the red carpet at the MET Gala on Monday night in New York City wearing a dress that showed off some serious skin.

Wearing the face of Comme de Garcon, designer [Ms. Rei Kawakubo] on my belt in honor of her big night @ the Met Gala. ♥️ #MetGala2017 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 1, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

The "Anaconda" rapper shared a photo of her dress on Instagram with the caption: "Wearing the face of Comme de Garcon, designer [Ms. Rei Kawakubo] on my belt in honor of her big night @ the Met Gala."

The 34-year-old musician sported a black and red ensemble by H&M with an obi belt featuring the face of Comme des Garcon's designer Rei Kawakubo. The glamorous look also included a satin kimono top, Swarovski crystals, and a lengthy train.

The hip-hop queen credited H&M and her stylist with creating the showstopping gown.

"My stylist had a big part in it," Minaj said. "It has to be amazing and they really worked with me and got it perfectly for me."