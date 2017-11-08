Nicki Minaj’s Met Gala Dress Is Business In The Front, Party In The Back
Nicki Minaj rocked the red carpet at the MET Gala on Monday night in New York City wearing a dress that showed off some serious skin.
The "Anaconda" rapper shared a photo of her dress on Instagram with the caption: "Wearing the face of Comme de Garcon, designer [Ms. Rei Kawakubo] on my belt in honor of her big night @ the Met Gala."
The 34-year-old musician sported a black and red ensemble by H&M with an obi belt featuring the face of Comme des Garcon's designer Rei Kawakubo. The glamorous look also included a satin kimono top, Swarovski crystals, and a lengthy train.
The hip-hop queen credited H&M and her stylist with creating the showstopping gown.
"My stylist had a big part in it," Minaj said. "It has to be amazing and they really worked with me and got it perfectly for me."
Fortunately for Nicki Minaj's social media followers, she shared a slew of images of her MET Gala look on Instagram.
Minaj's posted photos from multiple angles to put her skin-revealing gown on full display. One photo, which Minaj shared with the hashtag "#MetGala2017," showcased the intricate detailing on the train of her dress. The gown featured black roses and an array of crystals.
To complete her look, Minaj rocked a pair of platform heels and accessorized with a variety of rings and bracelets.
While on the red carpet, Nicki Minaj spoke out to promote her new music video for "Regret In Your Tears," which is exclusively on Tidal. The rapper praised photographer duo Mert and Marcus for their outstanding work, and Minaj couldn't be more excited for fans to check out the video.
"I'm so freaking happy about it. I couldn't stop watching it today," she said while talking with E! News. "They did such a beautiful job shooting me and bringing some stuff out of me that I never knew I had. They really just pushed me. The video is breathtaking."
