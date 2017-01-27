New Graphic Details Surface About Allman Brothers Drummer Butch Trucks’ Death

All new details regarding the death of Butch Trucks, the Allman Brothers drummer, have surfaced. The 69-year-old reportedly died from a gun wound after shooting himself in the head.

Trucks died on Tuesday in his waterfront condo in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to Daily Mail.

The musician's entourage and the police have been attempting to keep the cause of his death hidden from the public, but the horrifying details leaked on Thursday morning.

A transcript of the 911 call from a frantic woman to the West Palm Beach Police provided an awful account of Trucks' death.

During the phone call, which was made at 6:02 p.m., a female caller was "hysterical" while described the scene.

According to the police dispatcher, the female said that her "husband just shot himself" with a pistol.

When the police arrived at the scene, Trucks' wife, painter Melinda, and son were waiting for them in the hallway outside of the condo.

The dispatcher says that Trucks' wife witnessed him pulling the trigger.

Trucks was still breathing at the time the law enforcement officers arrived. However, he died only seconds later as the dispatcher ended the 911 call by noting a "Signal 7," which is the code for a dead person.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office has already performed an autopsy on Trucks' body. The results most likely will not be released for several weeks.

After Trucks passed away, his family and friends took to social media to post tributes to the late rocker.

"My cousin Butch Trucks died," Trucks' cousin named Lee posted on Wednesday morning. "Great drummer. Good person."

The Allman Brothers Band official Facebook page shared this message: "Butch Trucks, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, tragically died the night of January 24 in West Palm Beach. His wife, four children, four grandchildren and all of the the Allman Brothers Band, their families and Road Crew survive Butch. The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch's friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this time of sadness for our loss. Butch will play in our hearts forever."

On Wednesday, iconic country music singer Charlie Daniels tweeted: "Just got work (sic) that original Allman Brothers drummer Butch rucks has passed away. Condolences to family and band mates."

Trucks was named as one of the 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time by Rolling Stone just this year.

What was your reaction after hearing this shocking details about Butch Trucks' death?

[H/T Daily Mail]