New Details About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Children Surface

All-new details have surfaced regarding Brad Pitt and Angelina's divorce proceedings. Apparently, the estranged celebrity couple is disagreeing about where and how their six kids should be getting their education.

Brad reportedly wants the children - Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8 - to have a stable upbringing with their schooling. Pitt wants the kids to live and go to school in Los Angeles.

However, Maleficent star Angelina Jolie wants to give the kids a more "nomadic" school experience by traveling with her around the world.

Even though they are in the midst of a divorce and have different views about how to raise the kids, 53-year-old Brad Pitt simply wants to spend as much time as possible with his kids.

"Brad is willing to work with Angie so they can have peace for the kids," a source close to Pitt said while talking with People. "What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids."

While the World War Z star has been butting heads with Jolie in recent weeks, sources close to the actor have explained that he is doing "much better" since the news of the divorce first broke.

"He seems to have a more positive outlook," the source said. "Things seem much better now."

One thing that put Brad in a better mood was when Angelina agreed to keep all of the details of the divorce settlement private.

They announced in a joint statement: "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

What are your thoughts about these new details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie?

[H/T E! News, People]