(More) Fun & Sexy Questions to Ask Your Partner

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and in honor of the most romantic holiday of the year, we’ve gone ahead and composed some more fun and sexy questions to ask your partner! We hope these questions help you break free from the stress of everyday life, so that you and your significant other can celebrate the spark that started it all!

1. What’s the first thing you notice about me when I walk into a room?

2. What is your most embarrassing memory or experience you’ve had around me?

3. Have you ever been caught naked by someone?

4. If we could go on a romantic getaway anywhere in the world where would you want to go?

5. Have you ever been skinny dipping?

6. What do you think my best quality is, physical and mental?

7. What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve done in the name of love?

8. Do you have any fantasies that you’ve never told anyone before?

9. If we decide to have (more) kids in the future, what characteristics of mine and what characteristics of yours would you want them to have?

10. Have you ever snuck a peek at me without my notice?

11. Do I have any quirks or habits that turn you on?

12. What’s your routine every night before you go to sleep?

13. Do girls who make the first move intimidate you?

14. Can you finish the poem? Roses are red, violets are blue…

15. Do you prefer cuddling or making out?

16. What is your biggest guilty pleasure?

17. What’s the biggest turn-on about dating/being married?

18. How would you describe me in three words?

19. How would you describe yourself in three words?

20. What’s your favorite pet name?

21. What is your idea of the perfect kiss?