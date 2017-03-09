Michael Jackson’s Son Revealed Some Very Interesting Details About Growing Up With The Pop King

The king of pop, Michael Jackson, may not be here with us today, but we are reminded of him by his family.

Both Jackson's children, daughter Paris and son Prince Michael, have grown and started making an image for themselves.

Paris, 18, has started work as a model and actress, while her older brother Prince Michael has embarked on a music career. They both have also become much more open about their thoughts of their famous father, his life, his death and what it was like growing up with him.

In a recent interview with ABC News, Prince Michael opened up and gave some insight into what it was like growing up with Michael Jackson as a father.

"It did take a while. Even after we realized he was the King of Pop, even to this day, I don't think it holds the same weight to us as to other people, because he was our dad, or daddy, whatever you want to call him," Prince Michael said of his dad being so famous.

But even then, Prince Michael revealed that it took a surreal experience for him and his sister to finally understand their dad was a big deal.

"I guess when we realized it, is when we saw videos of him performing. We were out of the country at the time, and we were watching videos of his performances, and I'd been used to seeing most females pass out when they see their artist, and you know, they get very emotional, but what blew my mind was when I saw these big muscle-bound dudes fainting and having to be dragged out. I was like, 'OK, there's something else going on here.'"

As for what his father would think of his and Paris' career pursuits, Prince Michael said:

"As we were growing up my dad always said, 'I really don't care what you do in life, as long as you're happy doing it and you're the best at what you do. If you want to be a janitor at a high school, you should be the best janitor that you can be.'"

He continued, "So, I think that he would always be the supporting figure to me and my siblings and support us in all the endeavors that we try."

More News:

[H/T BroBible]