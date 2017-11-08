Multiple Videos And Photos From The Met Gala Bathroom Revealed, And It’s A Madhouse Party

Attendees at the star-studded Met Gala event typically spend all their time in front of the cameras or at the actual event, but this year the party looked to take place somewhere else completely — the bathroom. It all started when Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner took a selfie capturing sister Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Lily Aldridge, A$AP Rocky, Diddy, Brie Larson, Frank Ocean, and Paris Jackson. Ashton Sanders, Luka Sabbat, and Slick Woods all in the picture. Kylie captioned the epic selfie pic, "annual bathroom selfie" and from there the bathroom became the Met Gala go-to party place. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT After that snap, celebrity after celebrity posed with one another in the bathroom. Partied and had a good time in the restroom area for quite some time. Scroll down to check out all the Met Gala bathroom fun below:

In behind-the-scenes pictures and videos taken by guests, it's clear that the place to be on Monday night was inside the restroom of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Behati Prinsloo schmoozed, took selfies, and even smoked a few cigarettes. Kylie Jenner's epic bathroom selfie set off a chain of events that led to many other celebs posting pics from inside the same bathroom. In other iterations of the photo that have popped up online, Michelle Monaghan can also be seen. Those massive group shots certainly weren't the only social snap of the night, however: Many attendees were happy to flout the no-social-media policy instituted by host Anna Wintour. In fact, designer Prabal Gurung showed how crowded the tiled room really was with a video he shared Tuesday morning. In his plethora of snaps we see the designer posing for selfies with the beautiful Deepika Padukone and Emily Ratajkowski. Check it out below: So much ❤️ @emrata @deepikapadukone ❤️ XPG. #MetGala A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) on May 2, 2017 at 8:33am PDT