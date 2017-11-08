Multiple Videos And Photos From The Met Gala Bathroom Revealed, And It’s A Madhouse Party
Attendees at the star-studded Met Gala event typically spend all their time in front of the cameras or at the actual event, but this year the party looked to take place somewhere else completely — the bathroom.
It all started when Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner took a selfie capturing sister Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Lily Aldridge, A$AP Rocky, Diddy, Brie Larson, Frank Ocean, and Paris Jackson.
Ashton Sanders, Luka Sabbat, and Slick Woods all in the picture.
Kylie captioned the epic selfie pic, "annual bathroom selfie" and from there the bathroom became the Met Gala go-to party place.
After that snap, celebrity after celebrity posed with one another in the bathroom. Partied and had a good time in the restroom area for quite some time.
Scroll down to check out all the Met Gala bathroom fun below:
In behind-the-scenes pictures and videos taken by guests, it's clear that the place to be on Monday night was inside the restroom of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Behati Prinsloo schmoozed, took selfies, and even smoked a few cigarettes.
Kylie Jenner's epic bathroom selfie set off a chain of events that led to many other celebs posting pics from inside the same bathroom.
In other iterations of the photo that have popped up online, Michelle Monaghan can also be seen.
Those massive group shots certainly weren't the only social snap of the night, however: Many attendees were happy to flout the no-social-media policy instituted by host Anna Wintour.
In fact, designer Prabal Gurung showed how crowded the tiled room really was with a video he shared Tuesday morning. In his plethora of snaps we see the designer posing for selfies with the beautiful Deepika Padukone and Emily Ratajkowski.
Check it out below:
In a clip, which has been viewed over a million times so far, we see shots of Hailey Baldwin, Taylor Hill, and new mom Behati Prinsloo — the latter of whom is smoking a cigarette.
In fact, several stars were seen smoking in the bathroom over the course of the night, brazenly defying New York's indoor smoking ban.
Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Frances Bean Cobain, Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek, Bella Hadid, Marc Jacobs, and more were seen getting their nicotine fix inside the historic building.
Prabal's camera also pans to a large crowd of people standing around and talking in their tuxedos and glitzy designer dresses.
See the clip below:
Stella McCartney noted that "it all goes down in the toilets" when she posted this image of herself, Kate Bosworth, Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal while in the bathroom.
Other leading ladies taking selfies included Ashley Graham, Kerry Washington and Elizabeth Banks.
We also see the likes of Paris Jackson sitting on the bathroom floor, barefoot, with Lara Stone, Ruby Rose and a smoking Bella Hadid.
Elle Fanning and Rita Ora joined the fray of celebs in the bathroom just hanging out and relaxing away from the cameras.
Check out the celeb selfies below:
