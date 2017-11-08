Mama June Tweets About Daughter Pumpkin’s Sexuality, Twitter Has Words

Mama June brought up her daughter's bisexuality on Twitter, and fans responded with a mix of positives replies and condemnations.

I hope with pumpkin talking bout being bi n a teen n being supportive it helps some1 dealing with something #honeybo0oboo — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) April 22, 2017

"I hope with pumpkin talking bout being bi n a teen n being supportive it helps some1 dealing with something," she tweeted on Saturday night.

The comment was made in relation to a previously unaired episode of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo that was aired that night. In the clip, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon discusses the fact that she is bisexual.

"that was the 1st time pumpkin came out bout her bi n her being a teeN is a hard thing 4 real but I'm always there 4 them," she also tweeted.

Mama June's tweet about the moment sparked a small discussion with her followers, which included a mix of cheer and jeers.

@MamaJune_BooBoo This moment made me tear up I know exactly how she felt in that moment 💜 seeing you handle it so wonderfully was heartwarming — Tyler 🏳️‍🌈 (@ImPoorAndUgly) April 22, 2017

