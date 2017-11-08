Mama June Tweets About Daughter Pumpkin’s Sexuality, Twitter Has Words
Mama June brought up her daughter's bisexuality on Twitter, and fans responded with a mix of positives replies and condemnations.
I hope with pumpkin talking bout being bi n a teen n being supportive it helps some1 dealing with something #honeybo0oboo— Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) April 22, 2017
"I hope with pumpkin talking bout being bi n a teen n being supportive it helps some1 dealing with something," she tweeted on Saturday night.
The comment was made in relation to a previously unaired episode of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo that was aired that night. In the clip, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon discusses the fact that she is bisexual.
"that was the 1st time pumpkin came out bout her bi n her being a teeN is a hard thing 4 real but I'm always there 4 them," she also tweeted.
Mama June's tweet about the moment sparked a small discussion with her followers, which included a mix of cheer and jeers.
@MamaJune_BooBoo This moment made me tear up I know exactly how she felt in that moment 💜 seeing you handle it so wonderfully was heartwarming— Tyler 🏳️🌈 (@ImPoorAndUgly) April 22, 2017
@MamaJune_BooBoo you either like guys or girls— mindy jones (@mindyjo73347121) April 22, 2017
While most thoughts were positive, some fans were a bit irked at the revelation. Those who didn't agree with bisexuality brought up the point that "you either like guys or girls."
However, more accepting fans swiftly responded with bashing the naysayers, with one follower even citing Sigmund Freud's "innate bisexuality" theory, which hypothesizes that all humans are born bisexual by nature.
@MamaJune_BooBoo I think my daughter is like ?..doesnt like titles & likes a person regardless of their gender— SiSi'sMamaBear? (@sherrif4life) April 22, 2017
While those disagreeing were few and far between, several parents walked away from the episode learning a lot about sexuality and parenting. It was an eye-opening moment for some, with many realizing their children might be going through something similar.0comments
