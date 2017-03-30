Mama June’s Final Surgeries Revealed In Sneak Peek

An all-new sneak peek of the next episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot has surfaced on the Internet and the fans get the first teaser look at the 37-year-old reality star's final procedure.

In last week's episode, Mama June's underwent a tummy tuck and a breast lift. The mother of three was bed-ridden and in serious pain, and even said initially that she did not want to go through with the second surgery.

After a pep talk with her family, Mama June Shannon was clearly able to muster up the courage to go through with her final surgery. While prepping her last procedure, Mama June's doctor outlined all the areas that he was planning to remove excess skin.

"We're going to get rid of these guys, we're going to liposuction a little more, so I can get rid of more skin, and then on the face, we're just going to go like that, and be able to find you under there," he said. "For the first couple weeks, you're going to be all wrapped up, from the arms up. The main concern is nerve damage, so when I see you post-operatively, that's going to be one of the main things I check."

One of the reasons that Mama June considered backing out of her final surgery is that she felt like she had lost her motivation. At first, she wanted to show her ex-husband Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson "what he's missing." However, after talking with her family, Mama June is coming to realize the true inspiration for embarking on her weight loss journey has a much deeper meaning that just to get revenge on her former spouse.

"My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it's no longer about revenge," June said. "Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally."

Mama June Shannon continued by saying: "I don't want to disappoint everybody and not be the skinny Mama June that everybody is looking forward to. But if I go with something as serious as the next surgery, it can't be about making everyone happy—it's got to be about me."

