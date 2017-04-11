Madonna’s Daughter Spotted Beachside, Tattoos And All

Being the child of a celebrity brings automatic attention, and that's no different for Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon.

The 20-year-old was recently spotted by Daily Mail photographers while out on the beach in a bubblegum-colored bikini.

She arrived a the Miami beach dressed in a retro, flower power tank top and pink plaid mini skirt before stripping down to the eye-catching two-piece made by O'Neill. She finishes the beach-ready look with hot pink plastic sunglasses.

Leon, who's father is actor Carlos Leon, had her full tattoo ensemble on display during the outing while showing off her slim physique.

Some of the ink displayed includes the words "mom" and "dad" on her fingers and a large letter "R" on her left arm, which is a new addition. Other tattoos include the name of her adopted sister Mercy on her left arm, a circle on her right arm and a small W on her inner thigh.

Accompanying Leon on the beach was an unknown male friend and Ingrid Casares. Casares is a longtime family friend of Leon's family and was once even rumored to be Madonna's lover.

Madonna doesn't post about Leon on social very often, but her most notable recent post was a birthday wish. The Queen of Pop is seen hugging Leon while Carlos gives her a kiss on the cheek.

Created with Love ❤️😘❤️😘❤️😘❤️😘 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Oct 14, 2016 at 12:56pm PDT

