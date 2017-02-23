Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Her Dad’s Birthday

Kim Kardashian has shared some memorable moments of her father on social media to celebrate what would have been his 73rd birthday.

The mother of two took to Twitter to share a sweet family photo from her childhood, alongside a touching message thanking the late Robert Kardashian Sr. for everything he's done.

Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad! pic.twitter.com/0AAyqCu0nM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

Kim wrote, "Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad!"

The 36-year-old reality star also posted that she had found a three-page letter her dad wrote her after high school, and how she hopes to write similar letters to her children.

I found a 3 page letter my dad wrote me right after high school about life and it's so special to have. I re-read it last night ❤️ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

I write my kids a letter each year reflecting on the year we had together & fun memories. I'll give the letters to them when they turn 21 ❤️ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, took to Instagram to share a throwback pic of herself as a baby, commenting on her dad's amazing mustache. Kris Jenner also posted the same family photo as Kim, writing, "There's not a day that goes by that we don't miss you."

Happy birthday to the most handsome, funniest, sweetest, best daddy in the world! #MoustacheOnFleek A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

The Kardashian family also paid tribute to Robert in December, celebrating his life and memory at the Angel Ball in New York City.

[H/T ET]