If You Want to Lose Weight, Cut These 6 Things From Your Diet ASAP

When it comes to giving our diets a major overhaul, going after the major offenders first can be the best method for seeing results quicker. And if you want to eat healthier this year, cutting out these foods is a must. While some might be no brainers, others might surprise you—so get your grocery list out and start crossing off these items now.

Sugary beverages

Videos by PopCulture.com

Don’t drink your calories. Soda, sweet teas and specialty coffee drinks can add around 140 calories or more per serving and even 39 grams of sugar per serving or more. If you substitute these types of sugary drinks with water—even seltzer—unsweetened tea or coffee, then your daily caloric intake will drop.

“Beverages with added sugar are one of the easiest things we can cut from our diets,” Angela Ginn-Meadow, RD, LDN, CDE, and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics told Prevention. Just ask SNL cast member Leslie Jones who lost 20 pounds just by cutting Coke and juice.

​

Alcohol

They don’t call it a beer gut without reason.

“When you’re trying to lose weight, alcohol is the number one enemy,” according to celebrity fitness guru Jillian Michaels. “It releases estrogen into your bloodstream, promotes fat storage, and decreases muscle growth.”

If going to happy hour is unavoidable though, Michaels recommends wine, as it could be good for the heart, or vodka and club soda because it’s low in calories. And on days you must drink, limit it to one drink a day.

Cereal

Fruit Loops, Cocoa Pebbles and Lucky Charms—all of those sugary cereals that were once childhood favorites contain very little nutrition. And if you pour without measuring, you’re probably eating more than one serving. This means that with milk, you’ve already consumed half of your sugar limit for the day, according to the American Heart Association. It recommends women eat no more than 6 teaspoons of sugar per day.

If you’re a cereal addict who isn’t quite ready to give up your bowl, swap it for a healthier alternative, meaning something low in sugar and high in fiber and protein. This will leave you feeling full longer instead of reaching for another meal shortly after your first serving.

​

Store-Bought Pastries and Desserts

However tempting, steer clear of the pastry and cookie section of the grocery store. High in sugar and trans fat, these treats can wreck your diet, even if you’re strong enough to wait until they’re baked to dig in!

“Trans fat increases your overall cholesterol, lowers your ‘good cholesterol,’ and raises your ‘bad cholesterol,” Ginn-Meadow said.

Instead, make and bake your own treats at home so you can control the ingredients and choose healthier alternatives.

Tropical fruits

Who knew that fruits could hurt your weight loss efforts? Tropical fruits like mangos and pineapples are especially high in natural sugars. They don’t need to be cut entirely, but practice control in enjoying these healthy foods. Instead, choose ones with a low glycemic index like blueberries, raspberries, or grapefruit for your daily diet.

​

Bacon

Processed meats like bacon and lunchmeats not only inhibit weight loss, but also can increase your risk of heart disease and cancer.

“Meats including hot dogs, sausages, and bacon are foods that we encourage people to limit because of their high calorie, fat, and sodium content,” said Heather Perillo, a registered dietitian in New York City to Prevention.



For a healthier alternative, opt for meats without nitrates or choose to cook your own at home.

Related:

Prepare to Gain Weight If You Eat These 8 Foods After Dinner

Lauren Conrad Shares her No-Fail Portion Control Diet Trick

8 Surprising Things That Happen When You Lose Weight

These 7 Dinner Recipes Are Spot-On Perfect If You’re Dieting