Healthy Desserts to Enjoy This Week Because 2016 Has Been Rough

Let’s be honest, 2019 has been the worst. Luckily, New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and we’re celebrating with a few healthy rewards, because girl, you earned it.

Secretly Healthy Zucchini Brownies

The best healthy dessert is a stealthy healthy dessert! This recipe sneaks in 2 cups of zucchini and is sweetened with applesauce, but that doesn’t stop these 87-calorie brownies from being deliciously rich and gooey.

Skinny Pineapple Cheesecake Bars

If you find yourself desperately craving some sunshine in the cold of winter, these pineapple cheesecake bars are for you. Reduced sugar and a smart, protein-rich Greek yogurt swap bring this blissfully tropical dessert to only 130 calories per bar.

Sea Salt & Dark Chocolate Quinoa Energy Balls

These yummy little bites are a pleasant combination of sweet, salty and crunchy. Easy ingredients and easy prep (hello, food processor) make this one a win-win. The dark chocolate coating is optional, but we highly recommend it – for its nutritional benefits of course.

Lemon & Blueberry FroYo Bites

When you’re in the mood for a frozen treat, try these lemon and blueberry frozen Greek yogurt bites. This simple and super healthy recipe takes about 5 minutes to make (but 4 hours to freeze, so make them in advance) and can be easily modified. If lemon and blueberry aren’t your thing, you can also experiment with flavors like lime and raspberry, vanilla and strawberry, coconut and pineapple or your own favorite combination!

Peanut Butter Banana Cups

The only duo that comes close to peanut butter and jelly is peanut butter and chocolate. Made with 100% clean eating ingredients, these peanut butter banana cups are almost 50 calories less and much healthier than a Reese’s cup. Your craving won’t even know the difference.

Chocolate Avocado Pudding

Yes, this pudding is made with avocados, but no, it doesn’t taste like one. What it does taste like, however, is a decadent, creamy, chocolate dessert. Presentation is everything, and this recipe makes elegance simple (and delicious!) with sea salt and chopped hazelnuts as finishing touches.

Cinnamon Bun Protein Cookies

Next time you’re in the mall and you smell that classic 880-calorie Cinnabon cinnamon roll, remember that you saw this recipe. These healthy cookies are not only naturally gluten free, paleo, vegan, dairy free and refined sugar free, but they’re packed with protein and taste divine.