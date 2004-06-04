‘Harry Potter’ Actor Jim Tavare Suffers Broken Neck In Head-On Car Crash

Jim Tavaré, best known for his role as Tom the Innkeeper in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, is in the ICU after a head-on car crash.

Tavaré suffered a broken neck and punctured a lung in the horrible accident.

The 54-year-old actor and comedian also broke 15 ribs and has fractures in his right leg and breastbone, according to his wife, Laura. It's unclear where the head-on crash took place.

Laura wrote on Tuesday ... "Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head-on collision ... He's had two blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery."

Laura hasn't posted an update on his condition.

A picture of Jim Tavaré lying in a hospital bed and giving the thumbs up was also posted to his Facebook account. The Essex-born actor, who spends most of his time in Los Angeles, played Tom the Innkeeper in the Harry Potter film.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, he also co-wrote and starred in Bafta-winning ITV series the Sketch Show.

More News:

[H/T TMZ]