Get Back on Track With These 9 High-Fiber Snack Recipes

You’re always conscious of your calorie, fat, protein and sugar intake, but what about fiber? It’s necessary to keep your digestive system regular and keep you fuller longer, as high-fiber foods break down slowly in your body. To be considered high fiber, a food has to contain 5 grams of fiber or more. Women need 25 grams of fiber per day and men should get 38 grams, and although you should be careful not to eat too much fiber, the average American only eats 15 grams each day. Snack time is the perfect opportunity to up your intake of healthy fiber-rich foods, so try these recipes to get your diet (and your body) back on track.

Spicy Roasted Chickpeas: Chickpeas are a source of high fiber and this recipe helps give them even bigger flavor for snacking. Eating one serving of this recipe will give your body 6 grams of fiber. Get started with making it here!

PB&J Sushi: A fun twist on a classic snack, a serving of this PB&J Sushi contains 6 grams of fiber. Your kids will love this fun recipe, too, and they’ll love helping you create them! Get the how-to here.

Flatout® Delicious Blueberry Cinnamon Roll Ups: Serve up this yummy snack and consume 10 grams of fiber. You’ll be well on your way to reaching your daily goal! Click here to see the recipe.

Peanut Butter and Banana Wrap: For an excellent fiber-rich snack, wrap up this delicious combination. Each serving contains 12 grams of fiber and will keep you full until your next meal. Make it yourself with this recipe!

Skinny Blueberry and Almond Trail Mix: Nuts and fruit are packed with fiber, so combining them in a tasty trail mix makes it easy to hit your daily goals. Each serving packs 7.1 grams of fiber! Check out the ingredients and get started!

Skinny Pineapple Pomegranate Smoothie: Blend up a sweet snack with this Skinny Pineapple Pomegranate Smoothie. Packed with fiber-rich fruits, each serving contains 11 grams, helping you reach nearly half your daily intake goal! Get the ingredients list here.

Kiwi Banana Protein Smoothie: Another sweet and fruity combination, this smoothie is a healthy snack sure to brighten your day. Each serving has 7 grams of fiber, making it twice as nice! Get the recipe here.

To drink your daily fiber, try these 14 fiber-filled fruity smoothies!

Kale Chips: Veggies can be a high source of fiber, but they may not be the first thing you reach for when you’ve got the munchies. For a healthy, crispy snack, bake these kale chips with 6 grams of fiber per serving. Get the recipe.

Rosemary, Black Pepper and Parmesan Popcorn: For a smart late-night movie snack, quickly prep this popcorn recipe by Our Best Bite. Each serving is 7 grams of fiber and it satisfies all your savory cravings.