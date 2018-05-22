Fitness instructor, Melissa Koester gracefully leads you through an easy-to-follow barre workout to help you tone the long, lean muscles of a dancer. You can use a countertop or chair, and you will also need a squishy ball for extra engagement of the leg muscles. Practice your best posture and point your toes. These tiny moves will give you a big burn! Click here for more barre exercises you can do at home.
Finally, a Muscle-Toning Ballet Barre Workout You Can Do at Home
