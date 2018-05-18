Fat-Burning Stair Workout [VIDEO]

Take this one to the park or ball field, or try this circuit on your steps at home! Fitness instructor Holly gets creative with exercises you can do on the stairs that don’t include running up and down like a mad woman. You won’t need any equipment aside from some steps – and you’ll only use three to four depending on height and depth. By mixing counted reps with timed cardio bursts, you’ll be burning fat in no time! Grab some water and let’s go!