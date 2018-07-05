Drinks for Weight Loss, Better Digestion, and Energy

One walk down a grocery store drink aisle will reveal a vast number of “healthy” drinks that claim to help you shed pounds, digest your food better, and feel energetic. However, a large percentage of them come with added sugar and chemicals that your body really doesn’t want or need.

Instead of purchasing your healthy drinks at the store, try making a few at home with your own fresh ingredients. Here are a handful of recipes geared specifically to handle the problems you’re facing.

For Weight Loss

Sweet Green Banana Drink

Apple cider vinegar is known for benefiting the human body in multiple ways, but did you know that it can also help speed up your metabolism? It’s especially effective in this recipe by Britt Brandon. Combine one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, two cups of spinach leaves, one medium banana (peeled), two cups of organic apple juice, and a cup of ice in a blender. Mix it on high and voila! You’ve got yourself a tasty weight loss tool.

Strawberry Kiwi Slim Down Water

Adding two simple ingredients into your water can make a real transformation! Not only does it improve the flavor, but it adds nutrients that encourage your weight loss. Click here to check it out.

Belly-Slimming Green Juice

Our Belly-Slimming Green Juice is just what you’ve been looking for! We used tons of fruits and veggies to pack in vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants while keeping the calorie count low. And while you might think the juice may not taste very yummy, think again! The pineapple gives it a sweet flavor and helps mask the spinach and broccoli. The spinach helps keep your muscles strong, and the broccoli and cucumber both give tons of nutrients while filling you up without many calories. And while the mint adds a light and crisp flavor, it’s also a stimulant, so it stimulates the digestive enzymes that absorb nutrients and turn fat into usable energy. Slimming down has never been easier with this juice!

The Berry Fat Flusher Drink

This recipe, posted on Femnique, gives you a necessary detox boost while also helping you shed pounds faster than you would naturally. Simply place four raspberries, four blueberries, eight ounces of water, four slices of cucumber, and ice in a clean jar. Then let the mixture sit in the refrigerator for a half hour so that the water can extract all the nutrients from the fruits and cucumber. Once it’s chilled, sip on the drink and feel good about losing weight.

Flush, Cleanse and Detox Water

This powerhouse drink from SkinnyMs. is an excellent way to eliminate extra fat without doing much work. All you’ll need is a half gallon of water, six wedges of pink grapefruit, a small orange, half a cucumber, two peppermint leaves, and ice. The grapefruit will target your metabolism speed while the cucumber flavor makes your body feel full and cuts down on your urge to snack.

Secret Detox Drink Recipe

In the mood for something warm and comforting? This tangy hot drink will make you feel nice and cozy while simultaneously giving you a better metabolism. Plus, it can even boost your energy levels and improve your immune system. Just combine one glass of warm water, two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, two tablespoons, of lemon juice, a half teaspoon of ground ginger, a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon, a dash of cayenne pepper, and one teaspoon of raw honey. Mix everything together and serve it warm.

Slimming Detox Water

Spend With Pennies has come up with a slimming drink that actually tastes good. You’ll enjoy the fruity flavor without worrying about ingesting unnecessary calories. In fact, the drink will actually help with bloating and speed up your metabolism. You’ll need one orange, one lime, one lemon, half a cucumber, three and a half slices of fresh ginger, 25 mint leaves, ice, and water. Mix it all together in a large dispenser and let it all steep for at least 45 minutes.

For Better Digestion

Fresh, Homemade Ginger Tea

According to The Nourished Life, this drink will pretty much solve all of your problems. The natural ginger will cut down on many of the symptoms you experience when your digestion system isn’t working properly. Plus, it’s got a great flavor. Just combine one tablespoon of thinly sliced ginger, two cups of water, a tablespoon of honey, and a tablespoon of lemon juice. Before you know it, you’ll scarcely even remember what digestion problems feel like.

A Morning Cocktail to Improve Your Digestive Fire

This morning cocktail by Lauren Venosta isn’t one you’d usually see served at a brunch, but it is a great way to kickstart your digestion and get things running smoothly. The lemon juice detoxifies your liver while the apple cider vinegar assists with circulation in your digestive tract. Just combine twelve ounces of water with two tablespoons of raw apple cider vinegar, juice from a lemon half, a teaspoon of raw honey, and a half teaspoon of ground cinnamon.

For a Boost of Energy

Homemade Super Energy Drink

This recipe on Tablespoon doesn’t call for any crazy ingredients, and yet it can give you the boost you need to get started on all of your tasks in the morning. Place the following ingredients in a blender: one medium orange (peeled), three-quarters cup of light coconut milk, a tablespoon of honey, a tablespoon of ground flaxseed, one container of Yoplait Light Yogurt Very Vanilla, and a half cup of ice. Then blend it all together for a drink that’s both good for you and full of energy-providing nutrients.

DIY Energy Drink

The cinnamon in this recipe stimulates your brain function while the honey basically fuels your body’s muscles. Combined with other ingredients, these two can seriously give your body an energy boost. That’s why Sparkles to Sprinkles recommends combining half an orange, one lemon, a quarter teaspoon of cardamom, a quarter teaspoon of turmeric, a pinch of cinnamon, half a teaspoon of freshly grated ginger, one tablespoon of honey, and warm water. Your body will get the boost it needs without consuming artificial flavors or chemicals.

Green Energy Detox Cleanse Drink

Over-indulge? Ready to turn things around? We’ve all been there. Our Green Energy Detox Cleanse Drink will help get you feeling free of the toxins weighing you down without stripping you of your energy! This drink is packed with fruits and veggies to get you back on track and up to speed! To keep going with your detox, try our Skinny Detox Soup!

See how much healthier all of these drinks sound than those shelved cans at the store? Stick with your own homemade drink aids to ensure that your body is getting the nutrients and care it deserves.

