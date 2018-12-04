Watch: Dennis Quaid Makes a Shocking Sex Confession

Dennis Quaid isn’t afraid to share.

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the actor answered several intimate questions about himself, including if he’s ever participated in a threesome.

“Yes,” he replied, as fellow guest Jemima Kirke busted into a laugh. He did not expand, however, on who else was involved.

Quaid’s wife Kimberly filed for divorce for the second time in June 2016. The actor even joked about his famous second ex-wife, Meg Ryan.

When asked if the rumors were true that she wanted another chance with him, he joked, “No, I called her up and I tried, but it didn’t work.”

The former couple were married from 1991 to 2001 and share a 24-year-old son, who is also an actor.

“Meg and I still talk. Almost every day. Our relationship is good. We were together for 13 years; we have a child together. She knows me like nobody else,” he said in an earlier interview. “Meg and I are always going to be together — we’ll always be connected.”