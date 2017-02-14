Chrissy Teigen Reveals Sizzling Valentine’s Day Video That’s Covered In Lingerie, Tassels, And Lollipops

To celebrate Valentine's Day this year, Chrissy Teigen gave her husband, John Legend, the best gift ever. The supermodel stripped down to her underwear to film a seriously steamy video for LOVE magazine.

In the racy clip, the 31-year-old was lip syncing to her Grammy-winning husband's hit song "Ordinary People." Teigen flaunted her busty figure while rocking Agent Provocateur lingerie and several items from designer brands including Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Syrenn Latex Couture, Ruby Fashion Library, and Wolford, according to Daily Mail.

The video was filmed by Rankin, who was the one who suggested the two use 38-year-old John Legend's sultry track for the clip.

"I love 'Ordinary People' so much, so when Katie (LOVE Editor-in-Chief) asked me to shoot Chrisy for Valentine', the idea of her doing a lip-sync version immediately jumped into my head," Rankin said. "Katie wasn't so keen. Then when Chrissy came up with the idea on set, and with John, I was like...YES please. When they sang it together at the end, I got goose bumps."

Leading up to the release of the sizzling hot video, LOVE magazine also took to Instagram to share several risqué snaps and clips.

One of the photos showed the Lip Sync Battle host donning traditional Valentine's Day colors in bright pinks and reds including fishnet stockings and a pair of the biggest platform heels you have ever seen.

She was photographed licking a bright red lollipop with her wavy tresses cascading down her shoulders.

The magazine captioned the photo: "In the mood for LOVE?"

In the mood for LOVE? 💕@chrissyteigen by @rankinarchive fashion editor @seanknight make up @patrickta hair @giannandreahair⠀ A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:38am PST

The publication posted a video of Chrissy and her hubby with the caption: "If Chrissy lip syncing 'Ordinary People' to John Legend doesn't get you feeling romantic, we don't know what will..."

The first post on social media to tease the photoshoot was almost NSFW. Chrissy was pictured putting her ample cleavage on full display while going topless and placing wearing shiny red nipple tassels.

While wearing a silver tiara on her head, Teigen smoldered at the camera for the super racy snap.

Check out more photos of Chrissy Teigen here.

What was your reaction after watching Chrissy Teigen's sexy Valentine's Day video?

Up Next: Chrissy Teigen Posts Hilarious Drunk Snapchat Video | Kim Kardashian Reveals Workout Getup That Is All But Painted On | Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Stunning, Cleavage-Filled Selfie

[H/T Daily Mail, LOVE]