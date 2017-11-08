Celebrate Betty White’s Birthday With This Amazing Golden Girls Advice

When you're having a bad day, and you need a little advice, who better to turn to than Betty White.

As Rose Nylund in Golden Girls, White gave viewers classic and important advice about all aspects of life, from aging and believing in yourself, to birds and fish. She had a piece of advice for any problem in life.

So, to honor White on her 95th birthday, we've compiled a list of Rose's best advice from Golden Girls. Feel free to consult the list whenever you need a few words of wisdom.

