Catholic Priest Who Inspired The Exorcist Died By Being ‘Pushed Over By An Invisible Force’, CIA Agent Claims

The priest who inspired the iconic 1973 film The Exorcist was killed after speaking to a "possessed" 4-year-old girl.

In a new Netflix documentary titled Hostage to the Devil, a former CIA agent, Robert Marrow, claims that Martin was killed after being called to exorcise a 4-year-old girl.

The original reports of Martin's death back in 1999 revealed that he told a friend he died after suffering traumatic head injuries from being pushed by an "invisible force."

The writer and producer of the documentary, Rachel Lysaght, recently spoke with RTE Radio 1's The Rayn Tubridy Show to discuss the moment during filming when Robert Marrow recalled the incident that he believes led to Martin's death.

Marrow would regularly drive Martin to exorcisms. He remembered a particular case in 1999 when he drove his friend to Connecticut to perform an exorcism on a 4-year-old girl.

When the two arrived at the home, the family gathered around. The little girl reportedly walked up to the Irish priest and said: "So you're Malachi Martin - and you think you can help her?"

Marrow indicated that the girl's behavior suggested she was having an out of body experience or that she was possessed by a demon. Lysaght said that the former CIA agent remembers the encounter as the most disturbing thing he had ever seen.

After this exchange, Martin took a fall that caused serious head trauma, and eventually led to his death at age 78.

Lysaght even recalled Martin's first encounter with exorcism. At the time, the Irish priest was working on a book, The Scribal of the Dead Sea Scrolls, while in Egypt.

"There was an exorcism happening but the assistant to an exorcist had in fact fainted in the course of a rite being carried out on a young man and Malachi was called upon as someone who was nearby to come and assist in that exorcism," Lysaght said.

"So he did and that was the first exorcism that he assisted with."

The Netflix documentary Hostage to the Devil will be available to watch on Sunday.

What are your thoughts on this CIA agent claiming that Malachi Martin was killed by an "invisible force" after this encounter with a 4-year-old girl?

[H/T Daily Mail, Mirror]