Basic Warm Up [VIDEO]

Warming up before a workout is critical to injury prevention and getting the most of your efforts. Fitness instructor Tina Russell leads you through a quick warm up that will bring up your heart rate and wake up your muscles. Each exercise is performed for 15 seconds. Doing dynamic movements and basic cardio are excellent for prepping the body for any workout. Like Tina said, go kick some butt!

Moves you’ll see:

Videos by PopCulture.com