American Pie’s Shannon Elizabeth Knows How To Use Her Instagram
Elizabeth Shannon, the brunette beauty who rose to fame in 1999 comedy classic American Pie, looks as hot as ever judging by her Instagram account.
The 43-year-old frequently treats her followers to stunning pics on social media that puts her jaw-dropping good looks on full display. Also, the Scary Movie star shares awesome photos meeting up with some of her famous co-stars.
However, the majority of Elizabeth's posts are dedicated to raising awareness for animal rights.
Elizabeth's most recent post showed her in a stunning dress at the Poached Rhino fundraiser.
She shared the pic with the caption: "Had a great evening at the Poached Rhino fundraiser the other night 2/ #pretoriusjana & Graeme Oliver for @rhinopridefoundation Thank you for a beautiful night raising money for an extremely urgent issue & cause. @animalavengers #saveouranimals #rhino."
Had a great evening at the Poached Rhino fundraiser the other night w/ @pretoriusjana & Graeme Oliver for @rhinopridefoundation Thank you for a beautiful night raising money for an extremely urgent issue & cause. @animalavengers #saveouranimals #rhino
A post shared by SHANNON ELIZABETH [OFFICIAL] (@shannonelizabeth) on
Click "Start Slideshow" to see more of Shannon Elizabeth's best Instagram snaps.
To keep up with Shannon Elizabeth, follow her on Instagram here.
What do you think is Shannon Elizabeth's hottest Instagram photo?
Up Next:
- Watch: New Video Turns Sons Of Anarchy Into Hilarious Romantic Comedy
- Khloe Kardashian's Trainer Arrested For Picking Up Prostitute
- Bill Paxton's Cause Of Death Revealed
[H/T Instagram: Shannon Elizabeth]
prevnext
Reunited...#Repost @tinband ・・・ Hanging at @ricomiccon with @tarareid and @shannonelizabeth
A post shared by SHANNON ELIZABETH [OFFICIAL] (@shannonelizabeth) on
prevnext
My week in LA has been so jam packed, I am way behind on my posts! Nothing like Halloween a few days late. My girl @deannethomsen is such a great spokeswoman for the animals & all around beautiful soul. On Monday though, you could call her Pet Detective! I was relatively nameless. Had to get creative last minute. #Halloween
A post shared by SHANNON ELIZABETH [OFFICIAL] (@shannonelizabeth) on
prevnext
Meet Tokkie, a banded mongoose at my girlfriend's farm. He's the sweetest little thing that's an extremely social animal. He always squeaks & wants to burrow-into ur clothes, ur ear, ur mouth-anything! He followed us around all day, everyday. Just beware of the pee & scent marking. He will claim everything you own if you don't watch out. #AnimalAvengers @pretoriusjana
A post shared by SHANNON ELIZABETH [OFFICIAL] (@shannonelizabeth) on
prev
Happy Rhino Friday! Have you hugged a rhino today? Some of my happiest moments have been with rhinos, and definitely with animals in general. They are so pure & honest no matter what. We are really hurting our animals & our planet. Please be compassionate & teach compassion always. These animals don't deserve the treatment they get from humans. Please send them love & share ur voice for all to hear. If not you, then who? If not now, then when? Don't ever put anything off because tomorrow might never come. Love the animals-be a voice for them. They need us now more than ever! #AnimalAvengers #saveouranimals #saveourplanet #savetherhino #saverhino #rhino
A post shared by SHANNON ELIZABETH [OFFICIAL] (@shannonelizabeth) on