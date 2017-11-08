American Pie’s Shannon Elizabeth Knows How To Use Her Instagram

Elizabeth Shannon, the brunette beauty who rose to fame in 1999 comedy classic American Pie, looks as hot as ever judging by her Instagram account.

The 43-year-old frequently treats her followers to stunning pics on social media that puts her jaw-dropping good looks on full display. Also, the Scary Movie star shares awesome photos meeting up with some of her famous co-stars.

However, the majority of Elizabeth's posts are dedicated to raising awareness for animal rights.

Elizabeth's most recent post showed her in a stunning dress at the Poached Rhino fundraiser.

She shared the pic with the caption: "Had a great evening at the Poached Rhino fundraiser the other night 2/ #pretoriusjana & Graeme Oliver for @rhinopridefoundation Thank you for a beautiful night raising money for an extremely urgent issue & cause. @animalavengers #saveouranimals #rhino."

