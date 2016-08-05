Adele’s Credit Card Got Declined at H&M

(Photo: Twitter / @People)

If you've ever thought, "I wish I could be just like Adele!" well, she might be more like you than you think. The superstar singer not only shops at some of her fan's favorite stores, but she occasionally has her credit card declined – just like everyone else.

According to Forbes, Adele is the ninth highest-paid celebrity in the world. According to PEOPLE, the Oscar winning singer admitted to having her credit card declined at the trendy clothing store to a sold out concert at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

"I went to H&M and my car got declined. Oh my days, pretty embarrassing," Adele said. "Nobody knew it was me, but I was mortified."

She told the same audience that she loves shopping at other favorite retail locations, like Target. Can you imagine running into Adele at Target!

"They have everything! Literally I spent $100 on stuff I do not need, I never need anything I buy at Target but it's amazing," Adele admitted.

Adele talking how the first thing she does in California is to get a in n out burger and loves to shop. pic.twitter.com/ELLLbjkddv — ♡ Ginger Biscuit ♡ (@sammylovesAdele) July 31, 2016

Admit it, we've all been there, wandering through the aisles of Target, cart full of stuff we really don't need, but really want. Even the amazing Adele isn't immune to the wonder that is Target. She has also admitted to being a huge fan of the California staple, In and Out Burger.

Adele really is, someone like you.

This story first appeared at Womanista.