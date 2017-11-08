Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer Speaks Out About Reported Prison Lover

Aaron Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, says his legal team is not spending any time focusing on learning more about the ex-NFL star's rumored gay relationship with fellow inmate Kyle Kennedy.

"Our team is doing serious legal work," Baez said according to TMZ. "We don't have the time to stop our efforts and respond to every convicted felon that has something to say about Aaron Hernandez."

The initial reports surrounding the New England Patriots player's death claimed that he penned three different suicide notes. One was written to his fiancé, another to his 4-year-old daughter, and the last was allegedly addressed to his prison lover, Kyle Kennedy.

Despite the aforementioned reports, Baez stated that Kennedy and his lawyers are simply trying to get money from the media by perpetuating the unsubstantiated reports of any such relationship between Kyle and Aaron.

"Quite frankly I'm surprised more inmates have not come forward to make money off the media."

Even though he says his team isn't getting caught up in the "prison lover" drama, Jose Baez has spoken out saying that he believes the reports of Aaron having a gay relationship with Kyle are false.