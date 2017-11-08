Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer Speaks Out About Reported Prison Lover
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, says his legal team is not spending any time focusing on learning more about the ex-NFL star's rumored gay relationship with fellow inmate Kyle Kennedy.
"Our team is doing serious legal work," Baez said according to TMZ. "We don't have the time to stop our efforts and respond to every convicted felon that has something to say about Aaron Hernandez."
The initial reports surrounding the New England Patriots player's death claimed that he penned three different suicide notes. One was written to his fiancé, another to his 4-year-old daughter, and the last was allegedly addressed to his prison lover, Kyle Kennedy.
Despite the aforementioned reports, Baez stated that Kennedy and his lawyers are simply trying to get money from the media by perpetuating the unsubstantiated reports of any such relationship between Kyle and Aaron.
"Quite frankly I'm surprised more inmates have not come forward to make money off the media."
Even though he says his team isn't getting caught up in the "prison lover" drama, Jose Baez has spoken out saying that he believes the reports of Aaron having a gay relationship with Kyle are false.
"Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false," Baez said. "These are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead."
When Aaron Hernandez was first found hanging by a bed sheet from the cell window last week, the D.A. announced that there were three letters next to Hernandez's copy of the Bible. The suicide notes have been one of the most controversial topics regarding Aaron's death, and it seems that the discussion isn't coming to an end any time soon.
A new report that came out Thursday claims the third suicide letter was not addressed to Aaron's alleged prison lover but actually was meant for Jose Baez.prevnext
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer may have shot down the rumors of the football star's gay relationship, but there has been a slew of other stories that are indicating otherwise.
Larry Army Jr., Kyle Kennedy's attorney, revealed that Aaron Hernandez supposedly sent letters to Kyle and the 22-year-old's father, Matthew Kennedy.
A portion of the letter allegedly written by Hernandez to Matthew Kennedy surfaced online after Army Jr. publicly shared an excerpt.
"Mr. Kennedy, it's Aaron," Hernandez allegedly wrote. "I'm writing to you and [Kyle] doesn't know. I wrote to him just to let him know that I wrote to you out of respect for him. He's my brother and he always will be."0comments
