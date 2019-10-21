8 Yoga Poses You Need to Master for Better Sex

You’re working out, eating healthy, and generally improving your life. Now that you’re on your way to a healthy lifestyle, it’s time to work on enhancing your healthy sex life. A sexual relationship with your partner is a key part of marriage. Next time you’re rolling out the yoga mat, try out these moves to take your sex life to new heights.

These moves can be performed in a sequence to strengthen your kegel muscles, improve your confidence and help your channel a strong connection with your mind and body. Be ready for a mind-blowing experience once you master these moves!

Bridge Pose

Step 1: Lie face up with your knees bent, feet hip-width apart and arms by sides with palms down.

Step 2: Slowly lift your hips off the ground until you form a diagonal line from knees to shoulders and clasp your hands behind you. Try to keep your abs tight as you lift your hips higher. Raise your butt as high up as you can, keeping your glutes squeezed tight. Hold for at least 10 seconds, then lower.

Plank Pose

Step 1: Lie on your stomach with your hands underneath your shoulders, fingers facing forward and elbows pulled in toward your body.

Step 2: Press yourself up using your arms so your body forms a straight line from shoulders to heels. Keep your tailbone tucked and shoulders strong as you hold the pose for at least 20 seconds.

Cobra Pose

Step 1: From Plank, bend your elbows to slowly lower your body toward the mat. Keep your palms in close to your chest with your elbows in and fingers pointing forward. Squeeze your shoulder blades towards one another and feel your chest start to open.

Step 2: Inhale and use your back muscles (not just your arms) to lift your head and chest forward and up off the floor. Your feet should be curled underneath you on the mat. Lift your chin and gaze forward. Hold this pose for at least 20 seconds.

Downward-Facing Dog

Step 1: From Cobra, lift your hips and switch your weight toward your feet. Lower your gaze toward the mat and align your spine with your arms. You should resemble a downward “v.”

Step 2: Make sure your legs are shoulder-width distance and spread your fingers apart. Press through your palms and keep your hips pushed back. Keep your neck relaxed and in line with your arms as your hold the pose for at least 20 seconds.

Downward Dog Split Pose

Step 1: From Downward-Facing Dog, slowly lift one foot in the air, creating a smooth line from hip to ankle. Focus on keeping your standing leg strong and planted on the mat. Hold for at least 20 seconds.

Step 2: Bring the lifted leg back to your starting position and complete the same movement with the opposite leg.

Step 3: Lower your leg and plant both feet on the mat, returning to Downward-Facing Dog.

Cow Pose

Step 1: From Downward-Facing Dog, drop your knees to the mat so you are on all fours, hands just under your shoulders and feet under hips. Spread your fingers and tuck your toes to stretch your feet. Center your head in a neutral position with a flat back and soften your gaze downward.

Step 2: Inhale as you drop your belly towards the mat. Lift your chin and chest and gaze up toward the ceiling. Take in a deep breath, and on your exhale, return to the neutral position on your way through to Cat pose.

Cat Pose

Step 1: Begin on all fours on your mat with your hands just under your shoulders and feet under hips. Spread your fingers and tuck your toes to stretch your feet. Center your head in a neutral position with a flat back and soften your gaze downward.

Step 2: Exhale as you draw your belly to your spine and round your back toward the ceiling. The pose should look like a cat stretching its back. Release the crown of your head toward the floor, but don’t force your chin to your chest.

Step 3: Take a deep breath out and, on your inhale, return to starting position on your way through to Cow pose.

Perform this sequence of movement slowly and mindfully for one minute.

Child’s Pose

Step 1: From a neutral position on all fours, curl your feet onto the mat and kneel back onto your legs, separating your knees about hip-width apart.

Step 2: Reach your arms toward the top of your mat and keep your head and gaze down. Slowly sink your hips down towards your ankles, lengthening your back as you rest your forehead on the mat.

Step 3: Breathe deep and focus on relaxing your muscles so that your stretch is elongated with each breath. Hold this pose for at least 30 seconds.

And that’s it! These stretches will improve your flexibility, strengthen your hips and kegel muscles, as well as increase your confidence and connection with your own body and mind. Adding this yoga sequence to your routine a couple of times each week will make your love life more enjoyable than ever.

