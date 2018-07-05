7 Desserts to Finish off Your July 4th Celebration With a Bang

For the Fourth of July, we need desserts that are both festive and delicious. But, if you’re like us, you will have already indulged in an abundance of tasty appetizers, burgers and cocktails. Plan accordingly with these Skinny Mom desserts that are low in calories but maintain plenty of flavor along with their red, white and blue pizzazz.
Fruity Cheesecake Parfaits
Healthy oatmeal cookies serve as the base for this refreshing. low-calorie dessert.
American Star Fruit Pizza
An easy ‘pizza’ dessert called that will impress our guests? We’re in.
Red, White and Blue Cupcakes
Greek yogurt and whipped topping are the secret ingredients to making these cupcakes as low-guilt as they are gorgeous.
Skinny Chocolate-Stuffed Raspberries
Here’s a fun flavor burst you can get creative with — replace chocolate with butterscotch or white chocolate flavored chips!
Red, White and Blue Trifle
Aside from the delicious angel food cake, the best part of this treat is it’s 25 minute prep time — no chilling and no baking!
Very Berry Ice Box Cake
You had us at ‘no bake’ along with graham crackers and dark chocolate. We love this recipe so much, we might just make it every holiday and change the type of topping for color.
Petite Cherry Cheesecakes
If you can resist eating the entire plate before serving your guests, these mini cheesecakes are an excellent combination of tart and sweet flavors to top off your meal without overdoing it.