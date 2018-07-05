7 Desserts to Finish off Your July 4th Celebration With a Bang

(Photo: Skinny Mom)

For the Fourth of July, we need desserts that are both festive and delicious. But, if you’re like us, you will have already indulged in an abundance of tasty appetizers, burgers and cocktails. Plan accordingly with these Skinny Mom desserts that are low in calories but maintain plenty of flavor along with their red, white and blue pizzazz.

Healthy oatmeal cookies serve as the base for this refreshing. low-calorie dessert.

An easy ‘pizza’ dessert called that will impress our guests? We’re in.

Greek yogurt and whipped topping are the secret ingredients to making these cupcakes as low-guilt as they are gorgeous.

Here’s a fun flavor burst you can get creative with — replace chocolate with butterscotch or white chocolate flavored chips!

Aside from the delicious angel food cake, the best part of this treat is it’s 25 minute prep time — no chilling and no baking!

You had us at ‘no bake’ along with graham crackers and dark chocolate. We love this recipe so much, we might just make it every holiday and change the type of topping for color.

If you can resist eating the entire plate before serving your guests, these mini cheesecakes are an excellent combination of tart and sweet flavors to top off your meal without overdoing it.