Lifestyle

7 Desserts to Finish off Your July 4th Celebration With a Bang

For the Fourth of July, we need desserts that are both festive and delicious. But, if you’re like […]

By

Red-White-and-Blue-Truffle EDIT7 (1)
(Photo: Skinny Mom)

For the Fourth of July, we need desserts that are both festive and delicious. But, if you’re like us, you will have already indulged in an abundance of tasty appetizers, burgers and cocktails. Plan accordingly with these Skinny Mom desserts that are low in calories but maintain plenty of flavor along with their red, white and blue pizzazz.

Individual-4th-of-July-Parfaits_EDIT2 (1)
(Photo: Skinny Mom)

Fruity Cheesecake Parfaits

Healthy oatmeal cookies serve as the base for this refreshing. low-calorie dessert. 

Videos by PopCulture.com

American-Star-Fruit-Pizza_EDIT-3
(Photo: Skinny Mom)

American Star Fruit Pizza

An easy ‘pizza’ dessert called that will impress our guests? We’re in. 

Red-White-and-Blue_RESIZED2
(Photo: Skinny Mom) 

Red, White and Blue Cupcakes

Greek yogurt and whipped topping are the secret ingredients to making these cupcakes as low-guilt as they are gorgeous.


Raspberries-Chocolate-Chips RESIZED2
(Photo: Skinny Mom)

Skinny Chocolate-Stuffed Raspberries

Here’s a fun flavor burst you can get creative with — replace chocolate with butterscotch or white chocolate flavored chips! 


Red-White-and-Blue-Truffle EDIT6
(Photo: Skinny Mom)

Red, White and Blue Trifle

Aside from the delicious angel food cake, the best part of this treat is it’s 25 minute prep time — no chilling and no baking!

RedWhiteBlue_700x450
(Photo: Skinny Mom)

Very Berry Ice Box Cake

You had us at ‘no bake’ along with graham crackers and dark chocolate. We love this recipe so much, we might just make it every holiday and change the type of topping for color.  

Petite-Cherry-Cheesecakes_RESIZED-5
(Photo: Skinny Mom)

 

Petite Cherry Cheesecakes

If you can resist eating the entire plate before serving your guests, these mini cheesecakes are an excellent combination of tart and sweet flavors to top off your meal without overdoing it.

Tagged:

Related Posts