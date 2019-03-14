7 Recipes Under 300 Calories to Help You Lose Weight Faster

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

If you find yourself struggling to count calories and still eat food you love, it ends here! Not only are these 7 recipes super tasty, but they’ll also fill you up for 300 calories or less. Problem solved!

​

1. Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese

A classic spinach artichoke dip is pretty hard to beat, so why not make it into a sandwich? Introducing the spinach artichoke grilled cheese: super easy to prepare and even easier to to fall in love with. This recipe is 285 calories and adds deli turkey breast for extra filling protein, making it ideal for weight loss!

​

2. Cauliflower Crust Pizza

You might not have expected a ‘healthy’ pizza recipe, but this guilt-free low-carb cauliflower crust pizza from PopSugar is a really winner. This swapped crust clocks in at 272 calories and only 14 carbs per serving, less than half your regular pizza slice!

​

3. Herbed Spaghetti Squash with Garlic & Parmesan

There’s nothing we love more than a vegetable disguised as a comfort food. Just swap the butter for a healthier fat like olive oil in this recipe to shave off extra calories and load you up with omega 3s.

​

4. Chicken with Roasted Tomato and Red Onions

Chicken breasts are always a great high-protein, low-calorie option, but they don’t have to be plain and boring! This colorful dish will give you a new appreciation for chicken with delicious seasoning and fresh roasted vegetables. The 179-calorie recipe serves two, but it’s so good that you need to save the other half for tomorrow’s lunch!

​

5. Green Bean and Meatball Stir Fry

This hearty meal is only 272 calories per serving! Here’s the secret: those meatballs are actually made of lean ground chicken to keep them (and you) in line with your diet goals without depriving you of indulgent, savory foods.

» Read More: 10 Healthy Chicken Breast Recipes To Make For Dinner

​

6. Sausage and Kale Frittata

At just a little over 150 calories with 12 grams of protein, this yummy breakfast will get your morning started strong. Kale and feta add extra nutrients and fiber while lean chicken sausage cuts down on fat. If you can’t get enough of this recipe, enjoy this healthy breakfast for dinner!

​

7. Salade Niçoise

This paleo twist on the classic French salade niçoise couldn’t look more wholesome and delicious. Packed with veggies, fiber, and protein, this recipe will definitely fill you up while giving you a little taste of summer at any time of year.

