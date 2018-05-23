7 Moves To Do On The Floor That Will Leave You Sore

Ready to get down? We mean that literally! Grab your yoga mat and make some space because we have found our seven favorite moves performed on the ground that will have you feeling the burn tomorrow.

1. Seated Pretzel:

Videos by PopCulture.com

This move is no joke. If you want to slim and trim, this is the move for you. Don’t be discouraged if it’s not as easy as it looks. This move takes practice!

Step 1: Sit with your front shin parallel in front of you and your back knee far behind. Place your hands on either side of your front shin and lean forward slightly.

Step 2: Activating through your core and back seat, lift your bent back leg up. Perform all your reps, then, switch sides and repeat for allotted time.

​

2. Chest Press with Leg Raise:

This is a great move because it targets more than one area. When you get down on the floor for this move, you’ll work your chest, core and hip flexors.

Step 1: Grab a pair of dumbbells and lie on your back with your feet together. Bend the elbows out to the sides at a 90-degree angle and hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Step 2: Exhale and press the weights straight up, extending from the shoulders. At the same time, press the lower back into the floor as you lift the legs over the hips.

​

3. Glute Bridge March:

Ready to work your booty? This is a good move to tone and tighten the tush and get in a core workout at the same time! You can easily do this move at home or in the gym.

Step 1: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Place your hands to your sides, palms down. Squeeze your glutes together as you lift the hips. Push the belly button down into the spine so the lower back isn’t doing any of the work.

Step 2: Keeping the knees bent, lift one leg up until the thigh is completely vertical. As you lift, press into the heel of your grounded foot. Don’t let those hips drop! Release the leg and repeat on the other side.

​

4. Reverse Plank with Leg Raise:

This is a total-body move that will have you feeling the burn. Your abs will be engaged as you use your arm to support yourself and raise your legs.

Step 1: Sit down and place your hands under your shoulders with fingers pointing forward. Lift the hips off the floor and walk the feet out until they’re completely extended. Look up at the ceiling. This is your reverse plank position.

Step 2: Flex the feet to make it easier and squeeze the glutes to keep the hips lifted. You should not feel this in the lower back. Pull the belly button into the spine.

Step 3: Lift one leg up as far as you can without dropping your hips. This distance will vary for each individual.

Step 4: Replace the leg on the floor and switch sides. Exhale as you lift; inhale as you lower.

​

5. Genie Abs:

Genie abs are an effective way to work your core. If you want to strengthen or define, this is the perfect move to add into your routine.

Step 1: Start by sitting down and leaning back as you lift the legs off the floor. Fold the arms over one another in front of your like a genie. Make sure your navel is pressing into your spine to activate the abs instead stabilizing through the lower back.

Step 2: Bring the knees and chest closer together for a tight crunch. You should feel yourself get taller as you crunch inward. Stay in control, exhaling on the crunch.

Slide 5

6. Weighted Donkey Kick:

If you want another booty workout, try this Weighted Donkey Kick. It’ll help you tone and tighten in a whole new way.

Step 1: Come to all fours and slide a dumbbell into the crease behind your knee. Bend the leg to squeeze it into place. Flex the foot.

Step 2: Exhale and press the bent leg up like your stamping your foot on the ceiling. Try to get the thigh parallel with the floor. Do this lift without shifting your weight into one side. Keep the hips square to the floor and let the back arch a little. Bring the knee back down, but don’t rest! Send back up for another rep!

Slide 6

7. Single Leg Frog Lift:

This move may not look too tricky from its photo, but trust us, it is. You really have to focus on your glutes when doing this move.

Step 1: This is one of the most challenging and effective moves for targeting your external hip muscles, which have a major impact on your glutes. Lie facedown on the floor with your arms folded under your head, legs extended straight behind you. Bend one leg, knee pointed out, and place your foot on the back of your other knee.

Step 2: Squeeze the glute on the same side of the bent leg and lift the knee from the floor by a few inches. Try not to push your weight completely into the opposite hip. Hold at the top and gently release.