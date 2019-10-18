7 DIY Detox Water Recipes

We all know the benefits of drinking water, but we’ll be the first to admit we start craving something with a little more flavor. However, being the busy little bees we are (we know you are too!), we don’t always have time to whip up something extravagant. We experimented with different foods and enhancements that can freshen up the water and provide a powerful boost throughout the day. The best part about these DIY water detox recipes is that they have fabulous cleansing and detoxing properties, and what’s a better time of year to purge your body of toxins than summer?

1. Slim Down Detox Water:

This recipe is one of our very own and we absolutely love it! Cucumbers are natural diuretics and will help your body release water. Lemons and limes loosen toxins in your digestive tract and will aid in digestion. Grapefruits are high in enzymes that burn fat. If you’re looking to use this as part of a detox to jumpstart your metabolism and cleanse your body, we recommend trying to drink at least a half gallon for three to five days! Click here for the full recipe.

​

2 + 3. Watermelon and Mint Water + Cucumber and Lime Water:

These recipes are absolutely delicious and give a fruity twist to your drink! Whether you’re trying to cut down on soda, or flush out the toxins, these recipes will definitely please your taste buds! Click here for the recipes.

​

4 + 5. Blood Orange Mint Water + Rosemary Grapefruit Water:

These powerhouse drinks help boost your immune system, improve digestion, and will flush out your system! If you’re looking to switch up your flavored water, these recipes will be the perfect fix! Check them out here.

​

6. New Year Detox Water: This drink is the perfect way to start off the summer. After all, it’s never too late to work on your New Year resolutions! Click here for the recipe.

7. Detox Spa Water: If you’re not a fan of plain water, I would definitely give this detox water a try! The mix of cucumbers, mint and lemon give the water a refreshing and yummy taste that will leave you wanting more, which is great for non-water drinkers! Check it out here.

BONUS: Ready to really give your digestive system and weight loss efforts a boost? Check out Skinny Mom’s 3-Day Detox. Trust us, it’s worth it. People are feeling better than ever and are dropping pounds with more ease than they thought possible.