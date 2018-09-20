6 Food Habits of Fit People

Truly “fit” people aren’t following a trendy diet, nor are they starving themselves on a day-to-day basis. People achieve a healthy, trim look when they adopt long-lasting eating habits that fuel permanent change. In reality, being fit is more about your healthy habits than anything else.

That’s where many people fail. If you’re looking to lose weight and achieve your dream body image, then you can’t simply pick up some dieting tips and abandon them a few weeks later. You’ll need to alter your lifestyle in many small ways in order to establish perpetual health and strength.

Today, we’re taking a look at the eating habits of people who get fit and stay fit. What do they eat? When do they eat it? These habits will reveal just how you can mimic their behavior and follow in their healthy footsteps.

They Find and Stick to a Healthy Breakfast

You’ve always heard people say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and fit people can attest to that. Studies have shown that people who eat breakfast every day are more likely to lose weight and keep it off than those who skip.

To avoid binging on donuts and processed foods in the morning, healthy eaters often stick to one or two breakfast ideas every day. This makes their morning predictable and lowers their chances of skipping breakfast. A few healthy options include oatmeal with nuts or honey, toasted whole wheat bread with a nut butter, or a fruit smoothie made with low-fat yogurt. All of these ideas are simple to create and great pick-me-ups first thing in the morning. For some great healthy breakfast ideas click here.

They Eat Small, Nutritious Snacks Throughout the Day

American culture often encourages us to eat three big meals every day, spaced out by at least three to four hours. Surprisingly, that’s not the best way to stay fit. Science suggests that snacking more often throughout the day may help control appetite and reduce weight gain.

The important thing is to snack wisely. Fit people often carry around fruit, nuts, protein bars, and vegetables as they run from place to place. They’ll munch on a fiber bar on a train, then munch on raw carrots later at their desk. By keeping your body satisfied, you’ll be less likely to binge-eat at lunch and dinner.

» Read More: 30 Days of Low-Calorie Snacks

They Drink At Least 96 oz of Water Daily

You already know that staying hydrated is vital to being healthy, but did you know that drinking water makes you feel full and encourages you to consume fewer calories? Plus, it gives your muscles energy and boosts your immune system. Maybe that’s why successfully fit people get sick less often.

Experts recommend drinking at least eight 12 ounce glasses of water every day, but if you exercise or sweat, you should replenish that lost moisture, as well. Here are 8 easy ways to drink more water.

They Stockpile Frozen Veggies and Meat

When you open a fit person’s freezer, you won’t find artificial foods and desserts stacked in the ice. Instead, you’ll probably find ground turkey, broccoli heads, peppers, and other freezable produce items. They like having healthy meat and veggies on hand, and freezing them prevents unnecessary waste.

» Read More: 13 Popular Freezer-Friendly Meals Under 400 Calories

They Make Sure Their Meals Are Colorful

Fit people don’t just judge their plates by their taste; they also analyze their appearance to make sure they have a variety of foods and colors. If it looks like your plate is mostly full of bland colors, you’re probably lacking veggies. Pile those greens on to fill your body with low-calorie nutrients.

They Indulge Every Now and Then

Despite what you may think, truly fit people typically don’t ban their favorite junk foods and desserts from the house. Experts say that going “cold turkey” on any habit, including eating unhealthy foods, is almost a surefire way to fail. Instead, work on slowly decreasing the number of times you indulge in your favorite treats.

It’s not usual for a fit person to keep some low-fat ice cream on hand or to give into their salty, fast food cravings once in a while. The important thing is that these are rare occurrences, not regular habits.

Think you can implement a few of these habits? If you do, you’ll start to realize that living a healthy lifestyle is substantially easier than you think it is. Focus more on building good habits than on dieting, establish a healthy routine, and stick to it.

