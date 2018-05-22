5 Ways to Burn Calories While Sitting in Front of Your Computer

We all begin our day with good intentions: We will eat healthy, we will get the kids to school on time and ultimately, we will work out. Unfortunately, by the time our day at the office is over, for many, working out is pretty low on the totem poll of priorities.

A leisurely evening on the couch with our hubby and kids, happily munching on some pizza, seems like a much more alluring alternative. Well, we’re here to keep you on track! With just a couple simple exercises scattered throughout your work day, you can easily burn through a couple hundred calories! For the best results, try to repeat these exercises 2 to 3 times throughout the day!

Seated Jumping Jacks:

Cardio is nearly impossible to squeeze in during a day at the office. Luckily, this exercise kicks your heart rate into gear for a quick, energy-boosting move! Start out sitting on the edge of your chair with your knees bent and toes touching in front of you. Your arms should be slightly stretched out to the sides. Open your legs quickly and flex your feet, so that you land on your heels. At the same time, stretch your arms over your head. Return to the starting position and begin again! Repeat 30 times, as quickly as you can. (via Shape)

Muffin Top Blaster:

Even if you have limited range of motion in your work clothes, a little goes a long way with this exercise! Start out by standing behind your chair and grasping it for support. Suck in your stomach and straighten your spine to engage your core as you slowly lift your left leg off of the ground. Maintain your balance on your right leg as you kick your left leg out in a lateral motion. The higher you can lift your leg, the more you will feel the burn! Do 20 reps on each side to burn about 30 calories. (via MSN Healthy Living).

Leg Toners:

This is the perfect way to strengthen your leg muscles and abs as you’re reading through those endless reports! Just straighten your legs under your desk and cross one on top of the other. Press down with the top leg and hold until your muscles start shaking! Be sure to maintain an upright posture as you hold this position for the best results! (via How Stuff Works)

Desk Push Ups:

If you aren’t afraid to show off your muscles, then go ahead and give this move a try! Stand up and face your desk. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge, and take a few steps back. As you keep your legs and torso as straight as possible, slowly lower into a pushup and return to the starting position. Repeat 10-15 times. For an added challenge, experiment with moving your arms closer together or further apart! (via Cosmopolitan: Health)

Seated Torso Crunch:

You can get away with this little move without attracting any attention from your coworkers! Just move to the edge of your chair and grasp the sides for balance. Slowly lift your knees toward the ceiling, so that your feet leave the floor. For an added challenge, hold every 5th rep for 15-30 seconds. Repeat for 15-20 reps, for a 30-calorie expenditure. (via MSN Healthy Living). To kick those abs into full six-pack gear, try these moves at home.

Burning through those extra calories is easier than you would expect! These simple and quick exercises allow you to stay loyal to your weight loss goals, and still give you the opportunity to go home and relax at the end of your day.