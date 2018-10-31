5 Sexy Ways to Wish Your Partner a Very Happy Birthday

Sex and birthdays—they go together like salt and pepper, peanut butter and jelly, peas and carrots. But while we all love a bit of birthday nooky, there are ways to make it even better for your partner on their special day, and you don’t even need to buy any expensive lingerie (though we won’t dissuade you if that’s your thing). Whether these are a present in themselves or a lead-up to the main gift unveiling, these positions will ensure your partner is well loved and pleasured. Make your partner’s birthday extra special with these 5 sex positions to put the icing on top of the proverbial cake.

1. Girl on Top

Videos by PopCulture.com

We all love being in control, but there’s nothing better than someone else taking the reigns and riding you to orgasm. Plus, your partner gets a great view of your goods, and isn’t that really a present in and of itself? Check out our guide to 11 Ways to Make Girl on Top Even More Amazing for variations.

2. Blindfolded Sex

Okay, so this isn’t technically a position, but blindfolding your partner allows them to release their inhibitions and focus on the sensations of pleasure that you arouse in them. You can take your time exploring their body, teasing them until they beg you for release. The resulting orgasm will be mind-blowing, aka the perfect birthday gift.

3. Spooning Sex

Sometimes the best birthday sex is the simplest, and that’s where spooning comes in. Cuddle up together and slow burn your way to the finish line. Birthdays are the perfect time to remind your partner how important it is to be close to them, and you can’t get much closer than back to front, legs entwined.

4. Oral Sex

A birthday classic, there are few people out there who wouldn’t relish the chance to get orally pleasured on their big day. Nothing says happy birthday like someone focusing all of their lust on your genitals, touching and licking until you have the orgasm of a lifetime. What a great way to help your partner usher in a new year of their life.

5. Bondage

If you and your partner have been curious about bondage, a birthday is the perfect time to try it out. Gift your partner a silk rope, tie, or a nice pair of handcuffs. Lie down, ask your partner to tie/ cuff you up, and offer yourself as a gift to them, theirs for the taking. They can touch, explore, and taste with abandon before engaging in their favorite positions, and you get to experience the heady pleasure that comes from someone else taking control. This is the perfect idea for adventurous lovers.

For more birthday bonking ideas, check out 10 Oral Techniques That’ll Blow His Mind, or, if you’re into New Age, read about how to Have a Tantric Experience That Will Blow Both Your Minds.