5 Positions to Try If You Hate Being on Top

When it comes to doing the deed, not everyone is comfortable being on top! Whether it’s because you don’t want the control or you simply don’t like the sensation as much, here are 7 positions to try that aren’t Cowgirl.

The Folding Chair

This position is one step above missionary, but with a name like “folding chair,” it’s not your run-of-the-mill sex position. Lie on your back while your partner kneels between your legs. Place your legs on top of his shoulders. He can hold you by your waist or your legs as he thrusts. This is great for deep penetration and for those of us who like Missionary position but want something new. And deeper.

Spooning

This position is as intimate as it is pleasurable and is often considered the ultimate cuddling position. You and your partner both lie on your sides, facing in the same direction. To change the angle, bend forward or straighten your legs. Your partner will thrust into you while he holds your waist or shoulders to pull you in. This position is good if you want to feel more intimate.

Doggy Style

This position is a bit kinkier but still gets you deep penetration. Come to your hands/forearms and knees. Your partner will kneel behind you between your legs. Tilting your pelvis different directions will give you different sensations. Your partner can grab your waist to pull you in as he thrusts. When in the doggy style position, you don’t have to put in much effort other than stay in position. If you want deeper or stronger penetration, you can push back onto your man with each thrust.

Sitting

Have your partner sit cross-legged on the floor or bed. Sit on top of your partner facing him and wrap your arms and legs around his body. You can bounce. You can grind. You can swivel. You’re in control. This is an intimate position because it’s like giving them a giant bear hug while also, you know, orgasming.

The Dancer

This is a standing position where you wrap one of your legs around your partner’s waist while facing them. Your partner can hold your leg if you don’t want to maintain the strength it’ll take to keep your leg wrapped around them. Your partner can bend his knees to thrust from where he’s standing. If there’s a height difference, you can grab a stool. Be sure to find something nearby to keep steady. This requires a bit of leg strength and stabilization, but it’s worth it.

Shower Sex

Another take on the dancer, having sex in the shower can be thrilling between the steam, the wetness, and the challenge of not slipping. Face the wall and have you partner stand behind you. Tilt your pelvis enough so they can enter from behind. Make sure to have a stead grasp on something so this doesn’t become a slip-n-slide.

The Wheelbarrow

If you’re feeling adventurous and playful, try the wheelbarrow because why not? Come to your forearms either on the ground or bed (or edge of the bed). Your partner will stand or kneel behind you and hold your lower body up by the thighs. He’ll then thrust as hard or as gently as you both like. This is a core and upper body exercise for you, so forearms will help you hold the position longer than say, your hands. If there’s a height difference, come to the edge of the bed and he can grab your legs there.

Have fun and be creative. Sex is about sharing an experience, so keep an open mind and enjoy yourself.

