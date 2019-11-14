5 Foods to Avoid on Thanksgiving

Sure, we all know that the Thanksgiving table is loaded with calories, carbs and fats, but do you know which foods are the worst for you? Check out the five worst foods to eat on Thanksgiving so you can avoid them — or plan on an extra hard workout for Black Friday.

1. Pecan Pie

It’s a Thanksgiving favorite, but it can sure do some damage. Pecans alone contain large amounts of healthy fats and fiber, but when they are mixed into a pie, it’s a whole other story. Say hello to loads of sugar, butter and refined carbs, not to mention calories. One slice alone has 503 calories, 64 grams of carbs and 27 grams of fat. If you don’t skip the pecan pie this year, maybe you’ll at least reach for the smallest slice. For some healthy dessert options for your holiday table, check out 11 Healthy Thanksgiving Desserts.

2. Mac and Cheese

It’s called comfort food for a reason. Homemade, stick-to-your-ribs mac and cheese sounds perfect on Thanksgiving Day, but the calcium and phosphate benefits aren’t enough to keep it off this list. The artery-clogging saturated fat is linked to heart disease when consumed in excess, and half a cup could be up to 210 calories. Make our Healthy Stovetop Mac and Cheese instead!

3. Beer

Beer is a common adult beverage during the holidays, but it’s not the healthiest choice, either. It lowers your blood sugar, which leaves your body craving more food even after your first helping. It also increases inflammation, which slows down your body’s recovery after exercise. Twelve ounces of beer often contains 153 calories and 13 grams of carbs. Check out our skinny cocktails or select one of these low calorie beers instead.

4. Bread Pudding

The layers of fatty butter and cream put bread pudding over the top. It may melt in your mouth, but half a cup contains 270 calories, 39 grams of carbs and 12 grams of fat! Be sure to avoid this one at the dinner table.

5. Homemade Gravy

Gravy may be the perfect topping for turkey and mashed potatoes, but a quarter cup of it can contain 262 calories, 26 grams of carbs and 18 grams of fat. Limit your intake, or better yet, pass the gravy boat right along as it makes its way around the dinner table. Looking for a healthier Thanksgiving side? Try our Whole Wheat Herb Stuffing!

Want to make your entire holiday feast healthy? Try our Classic Thanksgiving Menu Made Healthy. All your favorites for lower calories, fat and sodium!