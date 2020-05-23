25 Red, White and Blue Desserts

On the Fourth of July, friends and family come together to celebrate and have a great time. With the huge amounts of food, it's hard to resist temptation. Instead of saying no to the large array of treats, bring your own skinny option that you can confidentially indulge in!

1. Red, White and Blue Trifle: This trifle is sure to be a huge hit, whether you're taking it to the neighborhood block party or to a small get-together of friends! It's light, fluffy, filled with fresh berries and much skinnier than your average trifle. Click here to get step-by-step instructions or watch the video below!

2. American Star Fruit Pizza: This recipe is a tasty little treat that you'll love! It's loaded with yummy berries on top of a delicious and flakey crust! Get the recipe by clicking here.

(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

3. Red, White and Blue Cupcakes: Simple, tasty and very patriotic, these cupcakes are great for celebrating the Fourth! You can make a batch for the family or double or triple the recipe to feed the whole cul-de-sac! Click here to check it out.

(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

4. Skinny Strawberry Shortcake Kabobs: This sweet treat is traditionally high in fat, but the skinny swaps ensure a healthier take. The kabobs make for a clean, easy presentation and double as super simple portion control! Click here for more details.

5. Fruity Cheesecake Parfait: This parfait, comprised of Skinny Monkey Oat Cookies and other skinny, tasty treats, will make for the perfect dessert this holiday. You can make it just for yourself or enough for the whole family to enjoy. Test it out by clicking here.

(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

6. Vegan Mixed Berry Pavlova: A fluffy marshmallow center is covered in a delicious crispy shell and topped with a decadent whipped cream with fresh berries. If you've got guests to impress over the holiday weekend, this is the dessert to do it! Oh, and did we mention it's totally gluten-free? (via Ellen Whitney)

(Photo: Ellen Whitney)

7. Patriotic Fruit Skewers: Simple to make, easier to eat! These fruit skewers make for a great dessert after you've pigged out on burgers and hot dogs all afternoon! They also look great on a festive platter. (via Domestically Blissful)

(Photo: Domestically Blissful)

8. Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries: Another simple solution to your patriotic dessert problems, these cheesecake-filled berries are perfect for bringing to a festive potluck. (via runs. on. sundaes.)

(Photo: runs. on. sundaes.)

9. Red, White and Blueberry Yogurt Cheesecake Cups: Mini cheesecake cupcakes made skinny with a Greek yogurt base will have your taste buds singing the national anthem! (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

10. Red, White and Blueberry Popsicles: The Fourth of July is always hot and spent outside with friends and family, grilling and tossing water balloons. Cool off with these skinny popsicles that taste as great as they look! (via The View From Great Island)

(Photo: The View From Great Island)

11. Red, White and Blue Double Berry Pops: Fruity, fresh and delicious, these patriotic pops are perfect for cooling off as you sit down with the family to enjoy some fireworks. (via An Edible Mosaic)

(Photo: An Edible Mosaic)

12. Red, White and Blue Fruit Terrine: Vegan and fat-free, this is a tasty way to serve up fruits at your next picnic. Made with 100 percent fruit juice, agar powder, agave nectar and fruits, this dish is super simple and healthy! (via FatFree Vegan Kitchen)

(Photo: FatFree Vegan Kitchen)

13. Triple Berry Red, White and Blue Raw Cheesecake: Made completely raw, gluten-free and vegan, this recipe can be enjoyed by any guest, except those with a nut allergy. It makes for a beautiful cake, made even better by the Fourth of July celebrations. (via Spabettie)

(Photo: Spabettie)

14. Berry Clafoutis: With only five ingredients, you and your food processor with love this recipe. It's light and custardy, the perfect texture, and the berries give it an awesome sweetness that you'll love. (via Spabettie)

15. Lemon Fruit Tart: Lemon is a great flavor, especially for summer. It's very refreshing and with the addition of these fresh, seasonal berries, it has a great sweetness everyone will enjoy. (via PaleOMG)

(Photo: PaleOMG)

16. No-Bake Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Bars: These colorful and fruity bars would make the perfect addition to a Memorial Day party this week, but make sure to keep them chilled for the best texture! (via Detoxinista)

(Photo: Detoxinista)

17. Strawberry Pie: With a crust made using the best skinny swaps, you might worry that you'd lose taste or texture, but this recipe is filled with both! Try this out on all your friends this summer! (via One Green Planet)

(Photo: One Green Planet)

18. Red, White and Blue Berries and Cream: Summer berries are naturally sweet, so there's no need to add anything extra to give it a dessert flavor, and the coconut cream is delicious on its own, making this limited ingredient dessert ideal! (via Cook Eat Paleo)

(Photo: Cook Eat Paleo)

19. Brownie Fruit Kebabs: Make your fruit skewers even sweeter by adding your favorite skinny brownie recipe to them! Feel free to drizzle chocolate syrup onto your kebab for even more yum! (via Mel's Kitchen Cafe)

(Photo: Mel's Kitchen Cafe)

20. Red, White & Blueberry Fro-Yo Bark: You may have had bark around the Christmas holidays but have you had it in the summer? Hungry Girl swapped out peppermint with fresh berries and chocolate for yogurt for a tasty and festive treat! (via Hungry Girl)

(Photo: Hungry Girl)

21. Triple Berry Frozen Yogurt: A frozen treat of two delicious smoothies creates one great dessert to cool you off on the hottest of holidays! It's a healthy way to enjoy dessert. (via In Katrina's Kitchen)

(Photo: In Katrina's Kitchen)

22. Flag Fruit Dessert Tray: Simple, tasty and with a boost of nutrients, this is a great way to get your kids to eat some fruit this Memorial Day! (via Mom Advice)

(Photo: Mom Advice)

23. Patriotic Fruit Cookies: Use a cookie cutter for some cute watermelon shapes and add whipped cream and blueberries to finish off your red, white and blue theme on this healthy treat! (via Thank Your Body)

(Photo: Thank Your Body)

24. Red, White and Blue Ice Cream: Cool off with a homemade ice cream! Made with wholesome ingredients, you and the kids will have just as much fun eating this as you will making it. (via The Skinny Fork)

(Photo: The Skinny Fork)

25. Patriotic Pudding Pops: Made with bananas and Greek yogurt, these pudding pops are creamy and sweet without overdoing it! They are a Greek skinny option for indulging your sweet tooth! (via Belle of The Kitchen)