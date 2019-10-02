If you’re cutting carbs, then you may have run into a few issues… like hunger! It’s hard to find a good snack option to keep you going in between meals. Luckily, we have 22 low-carb snack ideas just for you.

1. Skinny Mozzarella Bites:

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is the perfect snack for moms because kids will love it too! If you’re both in need of a low-carb afternoon snack, you can enjoy three bites for only seven grams of carbs. Click here to be taken to the recipe.



2. Turkey and Cheese Roll-Ups:

Cut a part-skim cheese stick in half and wrap one ounce worth of sliced roasted turkey around the half. Eat two for a snack that comes in at about 3.5 grams of carbs.

​

3. Cottage cheese:

Cottage cheese is a great snack if you can’t make it to lunch, but make sure you choose a low-sodium brand, because others can really sneak in the salt (here’s why you should avoid sodium)! We recommend about a third of a cup to hold you over.

4. Dried apricots:

Eat about eight of these to satisfy your sweet tooth, get in your vitamin A and stay low carb! As with most dried fruits, however, check the label for how much sugar they contain.

​

5. Classic Tuna Salad:

Pair with veggies for the perfect afternoon pick-me-up! With just 4 carbs and 15g of protein this snack really packs a punch! Click here for the recipe and nutrition info!

6. Avocados:

Avocados are low in carbs and they are delicious and creamy! Try them in this Black Bean, Corn and Avocado Dip!

​

7. Jerky:

Beef or turkey, jerky is a great snack. It’s a good source of protein and it takes a bit of mouth-power to eat, so you’ll find yourself more satisfied. When you buy your next package, be sure to find a variety low in sugar.

8. Hard-boiled egg:

A hard-boiled egg has less than one gram of carbohydrates in it, making it the perfect snack! You can prepare it in the morning and store in the fridge for a mid-day munch! Watch the video below to see how to hard-boil an egg.

9. Sunflower seeds:

Buy sunflower seeds with the shell. That way it’ll take you longer to get through your snack! Sometimes being hungry is just as mental as it is physical hunger.

​

10. No-Bake Carrot Cake Energy Balls:

Sitting at a desk all day leaves you feeling pretty drained by 3 o’clock. Bring these no-bake energy balls to work with you for an energy boost for only 9 grams of carbs! Get the recipe here.



11. Celery and peanut butter:

Prepare a few sticks of celery with a thin layer of peanut butter over it. They’re low in carbs and the crunch will satisfy your taste buds!

12. Grapes:

Grapes are tasty and easy to put in a baggie to take to work, making them an ideal snack. Pack about half a cup of grapes to give you a sweet snack later in the day.

13. Pepperoni chips:

To make a pepperoni chip, simply put the pepperonis onto paper towels, place on a microwave safe plate and microwave them for about 30-60 seconds. The result is a tasty, crispy snack! These chips can be high in sodium and cholesterol, so be careful of the brands you purchase. (Do you like pepperoni? Check out another recipe we know you’ll love.)

​

14. Cucumber slices:

Slicing a cucumber is a healthy and fresh snack, plus the crunch is very satisfying! You can even dip it in our homemade ranch dressing, which you can find here.



15. Brownie Batter Protein Smoothie:

This smoothie can be breakfast, lunch or a snack and it contains only 12 grams of carbs. It’s got a great texture and an even better taste! Trick your taste buds into believing they are getting dessert early with this recipe. Check it out here!



16. Dill pickles:

In a pickle? Eat a pickle! At home or the office, keep a jar of pickles in the fridge! When you need a snack, grab a pickle and enjoy the crunch; it’s low in calories and carbs. To read about more healthy uses for pickles, click here!

17. Carrots:

Crunchy and tasty, carrots are a great snack because they are low in carbs and calories and high in vitamin C, which you need for a healthy body!



​

18. Edamame:

Prepare a bowl of edamame to eat at your desk! You can sprinkle salt on it to satisfy your craving and it’s a good way to get in some extra protein.

19. Crispy Kale Chips:

Kale chips are a great way to snack and give your body the nutrients it needs, not to mention our recipe has only 9 grams of carbs! To make them for yourself, click here.



20. Pineapple and ham:

Make your own Hawaiian escape by skewering pineapple cubes and pieces of ham lunch meat onto toothpicks! You can make a bunch to put in your kids’ lunches, then save some for yourself!

21. Apples:

Apples are a good source of vitamins, low in carbs and great for munching when you’ve sliced them. Eat half an apple in the afternoon to hold you over until dinner time! A sweet recipe incorporating apples (and only 143 calories) can be found here!

22. Nuts:

A handful of nuts is great to sit and snack on! Try almonds or unsalted peanuts, but be careful that you’re watching how much you consume. We recommend measuring out a quarter cup and putting the rest away so you don’t lose track of how much you’ve eaten.