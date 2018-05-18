20-Minute Cardio Step Workout for Tight Tush and Thighs

In a hurry to cross your cardio off your to-do list while still getting an effective, butt-kicking routine? Problem solved! In this routine from FitnessBlender.com, you can shape your butt and thighs at home with step aerobics in 20 minutes. This workout starts with a warm-up, features 10 different exercises to slim your thighs and strengthen your butt, then ends with a cool-down for a complete cardio routine. Get ready to feel the burn in your inner and outer thighs, as well as your booty. If you don’t have an actual aerobic step, it’s okay! You can easily adjust this routine so you can perform it on your stairs!

