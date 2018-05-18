16 Exercises to Get Rid of Your Mommy Muffin [VIDEO]

The muffin top is one of the trickiest spots to target in your workout. It’s also one of the most frustrating places to have weight because it’s so hard to hide! There’s nothing worse than buttoning your pants and seeing a roll spill over the waistband. That’s why we’re here to help you melt your muffin top with these 16 moves. Pair it with a healthy diet of muffin top-fighting foods, and you’ll be on your way to your six pack in just a matter of weeks