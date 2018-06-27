14 Low-Calorie Meals On Your Table In 30 Minutes or Less

We know just how hectic meal prep can get, especially when you’re trying to watch your waistline! Luckily for you, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite 300-calorie-or-less meals that can be whipped up in no time, or stored overnight! Check out the following breakfasts, lunches and dinners below for some inspiration.

1. Skinny Banana French Toast Bake: Looking for a make-ahead breakfast packed with delicious, decadent flavor? Try out our 250-calorie savory French toast bake for a meal that is sure to wow the whole family! Click here for more info.

2. Berry Smoothie Bowl with Toasted Coconut: Smoothie bowls are all the rage right now, and why not? They’re a delicious, aesthetically-pleasing way to eat your smoothie rather than drink it! Plus, you won’t have to blend up all the fruit and instead enjoy each one separately. Here’s the recipe.

3. Lemon Chia Seed Pudding: Yes, we did say pudding, but this lightened-up version from Slender Kitchen is the perfect way to start your day! With nearly 20 grams of protein, only 267 calories, and zesty flavors to boot, this will soon become a favorite at your breakfast table! (via Slender Kitchen)

4. Turkey Bacon, Egg White, Spinach Breakfast Sandwich: For a great on-the-go meal, give our delicious protein-packed breakfast sandwich a try! It is overflowing with fresh veggies and juicy bacon for a hearty, guilt-free treat that is sure to kickstart your metabolism. Click here for the recipe!

5.Skinny Baked Burrito: Our Skinny Baked Burrito recipe is one of the easiest and tastiest burritos you’ll ever make. We used lean ground turkey (rather than beef) to cut down on calories, and Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice to cut down on prep/cooking time! Click here for the recipe.

6. Citrus Kale Salad: What better way to incorporate this wonderful, textured superfood into your diet than with this summery recipe? The succulent fruit and crunchy veggies come together with the lemon-orange dressing for a salad that is sure to give you a refreshing afternoon boost! (via Nosh and Nourish)

7. Skinny Chicken Fried Rice: Ready to give your favorite takeout joint a run for its money? This recipe is one of our all-time favorites because it brings all that sweet-and-salty flavor we yearn for in our traditional fried rice, at only 290 calories per serving! Click here to see how it’s made.

8. Bangin’ Good Shrimp: With a name like that, how could you possibly resist this succulent recipe from Skinnytaste? The sriracha and chili sauce come together to create a marinade that will have you drooling, and at only 230 calories per serving, why shouldn’t you enjoy yourself? (via Skinnytaste)

9. Philly Cheese Turkey Sloppy Joe: Yes, yes we did give this classic lunchtime favorite a healthy makeover! We brought on all the cheese, peppers, onions and lean turkey you’ve been craving for a meal that will help power you through the rest of the day! Click here for the recipe.

10. Skinny Salmon Burgers: These salmon burger patties are filled with amazing flavor, and the sauce infuses the patty with an even bigger taste you won’t be able to get enough of! Here’s the recipe!

11. Skinny 3-Cheese Penne: Got a household of picky eaters? Have no fear, this recipe is sure to please everyone! For a meal that is packed full of whole grains, creamy cheese, and rich pasta sauce, look no further! We’ve got you covered. Click here for the full recipe.

12. Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce: We give this dish a 10/10. Why? It can be totally prepped in 10 minutes and has less than 10 ingredients! Plus, it’s a great way to change up a boring piece of chicken. You’ll love the flavors this recipe offers! Click here to see the recipe.

13. Buffalo Shrimp Dinner Salad: This salad recipe uses shrimp to keep your meal light, yet still satiate your hunger at the same time. The spicy buffalo sauce sets it apart from other shrimp salads, and our delicious dressing pushes it to the next level. Click here to see the recipe.

14. Skinny Cheeseburger Casserole: We all suffer from the occasional hankering for a juicy burger, so when those urges hit try swapping out this healthier alternative instead! This recipe is stuffed full of all those burger fixings you love, but only contains about 260 calories per serving! Click here to see how it’s made.

