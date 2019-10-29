95 All-Time Best Pumpkin Recipes

If you’re as excited as we are by the changing leaves, cooling temperatures and pumpkin patches that come along with fall, you’re in the right place. Cue the pumpkin panic, because you only have a few months to get in as many pumpkin-flavored foods as possible.

But fear not — we have scoured the web and found the very best 100 pumpkin recipes around! Best of all, they won’t ruin your progress in your gym and are the perfect wholesome desserts to splurge on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Skinny Pumpkin Spice Muffins:

This simple recipe is full of flavor. Only four ingredients create a quick, easy dish that is one of our most popular. Try it dish for an impressive breakfast or a unique, fluffy, pastry dessert!

​

2. Pumpkin Sherbet:

All your favorite pumpkin flavor in a low cal-delicious frozen treat. Get the recipe from Skinnytaste.

3. Pumpkin Pie Protein Smoothie:

This smoothie recipe is packed with pumpkin flavor and has plenty of protein to keep you feeling full until lunchtime or your next meal. Feel free to substitute any flavor of protein powder, like chocolate.

4. Pumpkin Cheesecake Shooters:

These tasty treats make for a great fall dessert. It’s easy to control your portions because they’re served individually! Plus, they look great on a platter for your next fall party.

​

5. Lowfat Cranberry Pumpkin Bread:

With the fall season in full swing, everyone is craving pumpkin. Treat yourself and your family to this delicious bread, great for breakfasts and after-school snacks.

6. Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin meets cheesecake in a delicious combo that we’ve made skinny! Your whole family will love it and have no clue how skinny it really is. See it here.

This recipeswill comfort your mind and spark your taste buds. It’s an earthy take on this hearty roasted vegetable with a delicious combo of flavors: savory feta, sweet maple syrup and spicy chili!

7. Roasted Pumpkin with Maple, Chili and Feta:

​

8. Skinny Cream Cheese Glazed Pumpkin Donuts:

Use this skinny recipe to give in to your most indulgent fall flavor fantasies — it doesn’t hurt that they come in just over 200 calories per doughnut! See more about the nutrition here.

9. Individual Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecakes:

These Individual Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes are seriously so delicious that you won’t even be able to tell they’re skinny (128 calories and 6 Weight Watchers SmartPoints each). Plus, they’re perfect for portion control! Instead of “accidentally” cutting a too-big slice of cake, these are already ready to go. Click here to see the full recipe.9. Individual Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecakes:

10. Two Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies:

With only two ingredients, you’ll want to make these brownies year round! They are fudgy and flavorful and best of all, easy.

​

11. Skinny Pumpkin Pie:

This slimmed down pumpkin pie recipe will only put you out 175 calories and 11 grams of sugar per slice. So go ahead and relive the old days, this time just a bit more health-conscious.

12. Pumpkin Pancakes:

These healthy pancakes are so fluffy and scrumptious that you’ll never want to make regular pancakes again.

13. Chocolate Pumpkin Dip:

As an after-school snack or at a party, this is a tasty dip you and the fam will love. It’s great for celebrating the fall season and only 166 calories per tablespoon.

​

14. Pumpkin French Toast Sticks:

Grandma’s French toast recipe just might take a backseat to these sticks stuffed with pumpkin cream! Get the kiddos excited to wake up in the morning with this guaranteed breakfast favorite.

15. Skinny Pumpkin and Cream Bread:

Pumpkin bread with a drool-worthy creamy layer for less than 200 calories a serving? Is it calling your name yet? This recipe yields two loaves of delicious bread at eight slices per loaf.

16. Skinny Pumpkin Butterscotch Bars:

Perfect for fall, these cookie bars are the perfect balance of moist and chewy! Made skinnier with pumpkin puree and a lightened cream cheese, this is a tasty seasonal treat you won’t feel guilty about.

​

17. Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip:

This light, fluffy and sweet dip will be the perfect treat to serve at your next dinner party. Reduced-fat cheese cream and pure pumpkin come together for a tasty snack your guests will love. At only 64 calories and 2 grams of fat, you won’t feel bad dishing it out (or devouring it)! Get the recipe here.

18. Skinny “Starbucks” Pumpkin Scones:

Save your cash and your calories with this Starbucks-inspired skinny recipe! It’s a great fall treat that goes well with any coffee drink. Click here to see the recipe.

19. Skinny Pumpkin Banana Quick Bread:

Grab a slice for breakfast, a snack or dessert! This bread is so good you’ll want it all day long. And you can have it that way because each slice is only 177 calories.

​

20. Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats:

Fall means pumpkin everything. Why not pumpkin at breakfast? This is a healthy and tasty recipe that you can make the night before so you can wake up to a delicious smell and healthy meal.

21. Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake Poke Cake:

The words “skinny” and “cheesecake” have come together in this fabulous fall dessert. This cake is impressive enough to share at a party, while easy enough to make any night of the week.

22. Cheesy Pumpkin Pasta Bake:

This recipe will comfort your mind and your taste buds. It’s an earthy take on mac and cheese, with pumpkin, nutmeg, allspice, parsley and sage, and doesn’t lack at all in the cheese department. This dish is hearty yet healthy, thanks to the creamy Greek yogurt, skim milk and low-fat cheeses. Less fattening than Fettucine Alfredo (and much prettier), this recipe is a must-have!

​

23. Homemade Pumpkin Purée:

‘Tis the season for pumpkin everything! Instead of stocking up on cans of pumpkin purée, try splitting open one of your pumpkins and making your own purée. It’s easier than it seems! See how it’s made here.



24. Creamy Vegan Pumpkin Soup:

Creamy, light and perfectly spiced, this soup is a real winner! When fall starts to turn chilly, this is the recipe to turn to. (via Cookie + Kate)

25. Whole-Grain Pumpkin Spice Waffles:

Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, these waffles are a recipe to remember. The secret ingredient? Oat Flour! (via Cookie + Kate)

​

26. Skinny Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte:

Made with just a handful of ingredients, this is a recipe that will warm you right up! It’s a great alternative to fattening store-bought lattes and will really hit the spot. Get the recipe here.

27. Flourless Pumpkin Blender Muffins:

Vegan and oil-free, these little muffins are a great option! They’re so easy to make: just toss the ingredients into your blender and then bake. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

28. Paleo Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars:

Pumpkin and cheesecake is a great combo. Now enjoy it even more in a bar! These Paleo Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars have an almond flour crust, a rich and creamy cheesecake layer, and a pumpkin top. Low-carb, keto-friendly, and gluten-free. (via Savory Tooth)

​

29. Cookie Dough Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal:

This recipe is yum, yum and more yum. It makes for an awesome breakfast and is a great way to start off your day! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

30. Pumpkin Fudge Balls:

This bite-sized truffle dessert is perfect for celebrating fall! Serve them up at a Halloween party or make them as a special treat for your family. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

31. Pumpkin Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies:

Pumpkin cookies for breakfast? Yes, we’re serious! They’re healthy and tasty, plus who doesn’t love an easy grab-and-go breakfast on busy days? (via The Lemon Bowl)

​

32. Pumpkin Cinnamon Swirl Bread:

From breakfast to dessert, this recipe is pumpkin-perfect! It captures the flavors of fall perfectly and will be loved by every member of the family. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

33. Daikon Rolls with Cilantro Pumpkin Seed Pesto:

Put your post-pumpkin carving mess to good use. The seeds of your gutted pumpkin can be made into a tasty (and healthy) pesto, then used in raw, vegan and Paleo appetizers. And just in case you weren’t sure, daikon is a radish! (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)

34. Pumpkin Sage Polenta:

This creamy pumpkin-inspired polenta will be your new side dish favorite! With a hint of pumpkin and sage, this dreamy dish comes together in under 20 minutes. (via Kitchen Confidante)

​

35. No-Churn Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream:

Ready to DIY? This Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream is a real treat and is super fun to make… not to mention it tastes great, too! (via Simply Recipes / Lisa Lin)

36. Thai Pumpkin Curry:

Pumpkin in a curry? Don’t knock it before you try it! This recipe is gluten-free, Paleo and vegan-friendly, so you can serve it up to just about anyone, plus you’ll love the taste. (via In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

37. Slow Cooker Turkey Pumpkin Chili:

A pumpkin chili is a great way to really embrace the fall season! Not only can you use some local produce with the pumpkin, but you can enjoy the heartiness of a chili at the same time! (via This Healthy Table)

​

38. Iced Pumpkin Cookies:

As a lover of all things pumpkin, you will really appreciate this cookie. It tastes just as good (if not better) as those sinful soft batch cookies at the grocery store, but is way, way healthier! (via My Whole Food Life)

39. Pumpkin Raspberry Oat Bars:

This recipe is a delicious pumpkin oat crumb bar with a flavorful layer of raspberry jam in between. You’ll love this as a tasty after-school snack for you and the kids! (via My Whole Food Life)

40. Pumpkin Coconut Butter:

Make your own spread! It’s really tasty and made with wholesome ingredients. Put it over toast, into some overnight oats or melt it to drizzle on pancakes or ice cream. (via My Whole Food Life)

​

41. Savory Pumpkin Pizza:

If you’ve burnt yourself out on the idea of Pumpkin, then get ready to take your pumpkin obsession to a new level with Savory Pumpkin Pizza! Reviewers of this pizza claim it is the best pizza they’ve ever had. Beef up the protein by adding bacon or chicken on top! (via Love Lola Blog)

42. Pumpkin Brown Butter Pecan Pancakes:

Start your day with the flavors of fall! These pancakes will change the way you see breakfast food. They have the perfect texture and an even better flavor. (via Naturally Ella)

43. Savory Pumpkin Hummus:

Whip up a delicious fall-inspired hummus with this savory pumpkin recipe! With your homemade puree and some lemon juice, tahini and cinnamon, this hummus has a slightly sweet taste to it, even though there’s no sugar! (via Easy As Apple Pie)

44. Roasted Pumpkin and Smoked Bleu Cheese Lasagna:

Cubing a pumpkin is tricky, but it’s worth it for this savory recipe. This is a unique and delicious vegetarian version of lasagna that is perfect for fall! (via Naturally Ella)

​

45. Pumpkin and Feta Muffins:

This is a savory muffin like no other! It makes for a great snack but you may want to consider it alongside dinner. It’s a taste combination you may not have considered, but you definitely should. (via 101 Cookbooks)

46. Pumpkin Quesadilla:

A pumpkin hummus gives you a gooey texture on the inside and crispy crunch on the outside. It’s a great fall taste and a healthy option for you and the fam. (via A Couple Cooks)

47. Pumpkin Frozen Yogurt:

All you need for this seasonal treat is four ingredients (pumpkin, Greek yogurt, honey and pumpkin spice) and an ice cream maker. It’s simple, tasty and a guaranteed hit with the family. This is a dessert you’ll love serving. (via A Couple Cooks)

48. Pumpkin Spice Snack Bars:

This snack bar is a healthy girl’s secret to quelling a sweet tooth. They taste sweet enough to curb the craving, but they are naturally sweetened with dates. (via A Couple Cooks)

​

49. Sweet Potato and Pumpkin Chia Breakfast Parfaits:

Treat yourself in the morning to these savory/sweet parfaits! (via Pure Taste)

50. Pumpkin Pineapple Cocktail:

This is an after-dinner treat for grownups only. It’s sweet, tasty and made with rum. This is great for a night in with hubby or for your annual 21-and-up Halloween party! (via Cookie+ Kate)

51. White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Bites:

These little bites are great for subbing out a whole pie on Thanksgiving. Each bite is 81 calories, so feel free to stick a couple on your plate. (via Nosh and Nourish)

​

52. Butterscotch Pumpkin Bark:

This is a tasty treat just in time for fall. Pack a few small pieces in your kids’ lunches and let them tell you what they think! (via Nosh and Nourish)

53. Pumpkin Whoopie Pies:

Perfect pumpkin cookies come together to make a sandwich filled with an easy marshmallow fluff, all created with wholesome ingredients. (via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

54. Pumpkin BBQ Sauce:

It may sound odd, but this healthy BBQ sauce has just the right amount of fall flavor! It’s great for slathering over meatballs and serving at a fall tailgate. (via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

55. Pumpkin Batch Biscuits:

Warm, buttery and flaky, these biscuits are an amazing addition to any dinner. Serve them with a small pat of butter or a thin spread of Nutella and your family will be praising your cooking skills. (via A Taste of Home)

​

56. Nutella Swirl Pumpkin Muffin:

Ready for the perfect fall treat? Spongy, moist, loaded with pumpkin and just the right amount of sweetness, these muffins are the best after school snack you’ll have this fall. (via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

57. Kale and Pumpkin Seed Pesto Pasta:

The pesto in this dish has a yummy, fresh flavor and you can freeze your extras to eat another time. With that in mind, you can prep it ahead of time and just boil some noodles for an easy and healthy dinner! (via Cook Like a Champion)

58. Pumpkin Ice Cream:

Whip this up for a special evening or prepare it to go along with your Thanksgiving feast. Either way, anyone who tries this ice cream will be floored when they find out it’s homemade. (via Cook Like a Champion)

​

59. Easy Blender Chocolate Pumpkin Pudding:

This recipe is surprisingly simple to make and shockingly delicious! You’ll love the taste and texture so much, you’ll probably make it again next week. (via Floating Kitchen)

60. Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer:

No time to stop for a PSL before work? Save your time and money (and calories) by just adding some DIY pumpkin creamer! You’ll love the flavor. (via Running With Spoons)

61. Pumpkin Granola Bars:

Pumpkin and chocolate make for an amazing combo. If you need a pick-me-up, this is the recipe for you! It’s a great snack that is healthy and tasty. (via A Pretty Life In The Suburbs)

62. Creamy Pumpkin Risotto:

We love side dishes and this one is perfect for fall. It’s flavorful, surprisingly easy and made with healthy, wholesome ingredients. (via 9 Honey | Kitchen)

​

63. Caramel Pecan Pumpkin French Toast Muffin Cups:

With a flavor combo like this, how could you go wrong? Add in the fact that it’s French toast in muffin form and you’re set! (via GoodLife Eats)

64. Orange Spice Pumpkin Muffins with Pecan Streusel:

This muffin gives you the best fall flavors. We like to eat these muffins warm so you can really cozy up and enjoy the season! (via GoodLife Eats)

65. Pumpkin Muffin Poppers:

This is a recipe you’ll need to make again, because your first batch will be gone within a few days once your family catches wind of them. (via Marin Mama Cooks)

​

66. Chicken Enchiladas with Pumpkin Sauce:

This recipe has a mouthwatering combination of spices and flavor. It may sound a little odd at first, but your first taste will remove any and all doubts. (via Marin Mama Cooks)

67. Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothie:

Instead of getting your pumpkin fix at Starbucks every morning, take that time to whip up this healthy and tasty protein smoothie instead. You’ll save yourself a lot of calories and the protein will fill you up. (via A Sweet Pea Chef)

68. Roasted Pumpkin Sage Soup:

The aroma of roasted pumpkin and sage will have your whole home smelling of fall, which you’ll love almost as much as you’ll love eating this skinny recipe. (via Skinnytaste)

69. Homemade Pumpkin Crepes:

In need of a sweet fall treat? Fall in love with this recipe! These light and fluffy crepes surround a creamy pumpkin center – perfect for a fall weekend breakfast or brunch. (via Simplistically Living)

​

70. Skinny Pumpkin Spiced Snickerdoodles:

This recipe is skinny, but you still need to worry about portion control. Why? Becuase they are so good you won’t want to stop! (via Skinnytaste)

71. Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Quinoa Cookies:

Wake up right with these breakfast cookies! They are great to keep around for an on-the-go breakfast that will fill you up and keep you focused. (via Skinnytaste)

72. Pumpkin Hazelnut Flaugnarde (Clafoutis):

Weird words you don’t recognize? This is a French custard-like dessert that is baked and served warm. Yes, you do need this immediately. (via Skinnytaste)

73. Crock Pot® Turkey White Bean Pumpkin Chili:

This fabulous fall meal is made with a pumpkin puree, ground turkey, white beans, green chili and spices. They all come together to make a hearty meal your family will love. (via Skinnytaste)

​

74. Pumpkin and Black Bean Soup:

Warm, tasty and filling, this is a great cold-weather meal! You can serve a small side salad alongside it to complete the meal and your set. (via The Skinny Fork)

75. Guiltless Pumpkin Alfredo:

The pumpkin flavor in this sauce is very mild, but just enough to get a small taste of fall. It’s far healthier than any store-bought Alfredo and tastes great too! (via The Skinny Fork)

76. Skinny Chicken and Pumpkin Gnocchi Soup:

Another cold day giving you the chills? Here’s a fall recipe to warm you up! This soup is filling, tasty and healthy! (via The Skinny Fork)

77. Crock Pot® Pumpkin and Maple Pork Tenderloin:

We LOVE slow cooker recipes because they make cooking a breeze, and this recipe is no exception. It’s flavorful, juicy and perfect for a busy parent. (via The Skinny Fork)

​

78. Raw Pumpkin Pie:

There are lots of different pumpkin pie recipes out there, but have you seen a raw version? Raw meaning no cooking at all. This is definitely a version you should check out. (via This Rawsome Vegan Life)

79. Pumpkin Seed and Garlic Pasta:

Zoodles are a very healthy alternative to using regular noodles. Add in some pumpkins seeds for crunch and you’ve got dinner! (via This Rawsome Vegan Life)

80. Mini Pumpkin Cream Pies:

This is a great dessert to make when entertaining lots of guests! You can serve them up on a platter for a visual and tasty presentation! (via What’s Gaby Cooking)

81. Roasted Heirloom Pumpkin and Squash:

This meal is served up with Ricotta Salata and pomegranate seeds. It’s a great flavor combo that you’ve never had before, but definitely should! (via What’s Gaby Cooking)

​

82. Smoky Paprika Pumpkin Soup:

Pumpkin spice gets a whole new meaning with this paprika soup! It’s got a spicy kick to really boost that fall flavor you love. (via Produce on Parade)

83. Pumpkin Curry Stew with Chickpeas and Spinach:

This stew is absolutely loaded with healthy goodies. It’s hot, filling and a great way to get fall flavors AND nutrients. (via Produce on Parade)

84. Creamy Pumpkin Sage Quinoa with Roasted Broccoli:

This is a recipe filled with healthy ingredients. It’s filling and flavorful, plus will give your body the vitamins it needs. (via Produce on Parade)

85. Sage Maple Chickpeas + Creamy Pumpkin Quinoa & Millet:

If you add roasted sage, maple syrup and pumpkin together, what do you get? According to Katie of Produce on Parade, an amazing dinner that tastes like caramel! (via Produce on Parade)

​

86. Pumpkin Black Bean Burgers:

This is a veggie burger like no other! It’s got a great fall flavor and isn’t limited to being eaten on a bun. Toss it into salad for something new. (via Wholefully)

87. Millet and Pumpkin Salad:

This is a great new way to make a salad. Whether you pack it for lunch or serve it up for dinner, you’ll love the way it fills you up. (via Green Kitchen Stories)

88. Warm Pumpkin and Coconut Muffins:

Pumpkin and coconut make a great flavor combination but it’s even better when they are served together in a warm and soft muffin on a cold fall day! (via Green Kitchen Stories)

89. Pumpkin Seed Cakes:

These odd little guys are great for a health nut. They are made only from pumpkin seeds and dates and topped with mousse and a fig. (via Green Kitchen Stories)

​

90. Roasted Pumpkin and Peach Salad:

This is a simple salad with a lot going on, including pumpkin, peach and fennel! It’s tasty, healthy and good for lunch or dinner! (via Green Kitchen Stories)

91. Pumpkin Seed Encrusted Baked Tilapia:

Tilapia is a great entree item for those watching what they eat. Encrust it with some pumpkin seeds and you’ve created a delicious meal! (via Skinnytaste)

92. Pumpkin Spiced Crepes with Pumpkin Butter:

Treat yourself and the family to a tasty (and skinny) breakfast this weekend! These pumpkin crepes are the perfect meal to bring your family to the table in the morning. (vis Skinnytaste)

93. Spiced and Salted Pumpkin Mini Pies:

These mini treats taste just as good as they look, if not better. The real secret is the salt that you sprinkle on. It gives it that perfect kick and brings out the right flavors. (via My New Roots)

​

94. Garlic Pumpkin Mashed Potatoes with Spinach:

Ready to shake things up? We love taking a classic dish and adding a twist, and that’s exactly what this is, and just in time for fall. (via Oh She Glows)

95. Garlic Pumpkin Knots:

Making bread can seem intimidating, but this recipe is easy to follow and the results are more than worth it! If you’ve got a soft spot for all things garlic, then this is a fall must-have. (via Oh She Glows)

Featured Photo: Easy As Apple Pie, Mom Loves Baking, Lola Loves Blog

Related:

Workouts for Your Favorite Halloween Treats

The Scary Truth Behind Your Favorite Halloween Treats

59 Halloween Costume Ideas for Families Who Really Love Halloween